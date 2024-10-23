Rueben Bain Jr. Is 100 Percent And Ready To Take That Next Step
No. 6 Miami has dealt with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Star sophomore Rueben Bain Jr. dealt with a calf injury that kept him out for five games but now he is getting back into the groove of things.
"I feel like my production was pretty decent, nothing crazy. I'm expecting a lot more out of myself," Bain said. "I feel great honestly. I feel like I'm back to 100 percent playing my kind of football and I feel good. I'm glad to be back out there. I'm blessed to be back out there."
If 10 pressures and a sack against Louisville is what he calls decent, then a good game will be one the Hurricanes have been looking for. The offense is off to a historic start thanks to superstar Quarterback Cam Ward and the litany of talent the Canes have, but the defensive side of the ball has struggled.
There is always a mental gap that players have to overcome once they deal with an injury. Bain realized midway through the Cardinals games and is now ready to fully explode back on the scene as the premier edge rusher he is.
"I feel like two games under my belt, I feel like I'm doing way better now. I got to a point in the game where I was just saying forget everything just go. Stop worrying about certain things a little too much and once I did that some things started to align a little better," Bain said.
Now that he has his legs under him, he plans on wrecking the offensive line and whatever quarterback is under center for the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. This could be his statement game to show he is back and better than ever.