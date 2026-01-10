Sam Leavitt Highlights a Star Studded Transfer Portal Visit Weekend For Miami

The Miami Hurricanes now have players on campus from the transfer portal as they look to retool their roster for next season.

The Hurricanes have been quiet on the transfer portal trail, but now, after a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, they have the biggest and most important players who have not committed on campus.

First is star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is predicted to land with the Miami Hurricanes even after all the efforts from Lane Kiffin to intercept him in Knoxville to come to LSU. He was also there to take a visit with Tennessee, as other SEC schools try to snatch the No. 1 player in the portal.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami hunts for Carson Beck's replacement, and one of the best quarterbacks in the portal, highlighting the simple indication of where the program is ahead of a national championship game.

Leavitt is still a top priority for others around the country, but the Hurricanes are working tirelessly to close the deal as soon as possible.

The Hurricanes also have other star players who look to be locks for the Canes next season. The Hurricanes have Pitt transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles, who is also in Coral Gables after taking a few visits around the country.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes' linebacker depth is concerning at the conclusion of this season. Biles will instantly fill any hole on the defense that could cause the Canes some trouble. They also have other players in the room who are ready for a chance once they get up to speed because of their youth.

The Hurricanes also have star South Carolina wide receiver Vandervis Jacobs, who is also taking a visit with the large group. With the young receiving core taking control next season, a veteran like Jacobs could be beneficial for the

The Canes are now making their moves, and with more money than the average cash flow coming in from the NIL Collective, thanks to the long-standing journey in the College Football Playoff, the Canes are pocketing over $20 million, thanks to Florida State and Clemson.

The Canes will use this to get some of the top talent from around the country to run it back next year as one of the best teams in the country. The perfect melting pot for the transfer portal and high school recruiting is in Coral Gables.

