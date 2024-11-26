All Hurricanes

Shannon Dawson Selected as Broyles Award Nominee

Leading one of the best offenses in the country, the second year offensive coordinator has been recognized as one of the best.

Justice Sandle

Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson coaches from the sideline prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson was named a candidate for the Broyles Award honoring the top assistant coach, the National College Football Award Association announced Tuesday.

This is Dawson's second year at The U and has orchestrated the top offense in the country.

The Hurricanes rank first nationally in scoring offense (44.7), total offense (541.5), yards per play (7.4), first downs (301), and third down conversion rate (56.6). Dawson’s unit also checks in third in passing offense (360.2) and fifth in team passing efficiency (172.29).

Miami has recorded nine 500-yard performances, which is the most of any program in the country.

Under Dawson’s watch, quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender and has been named the Davey O'Brien and Water Camp Player of the Year Awards finalist.

Ward has totaled more passing yards (3,774) and passing touchdowns (34) than any Hurricane ever in a single season. The fifth-year senior sits in first nationally in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards.

Miami is the only school nationally to have five players with at least 20 catches and 450 receiving yards each.

Dawson’s offense has helped the Hurricanes to their first 10-1 start in seven years where they look to finish 11-1 after the final regular season of the game against Syracuse on the road in hopes of an ACC Championship appearance with a victory.

