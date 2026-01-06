Signs Begin to Point to Another SEC Quarterback Landing In Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are in the quarterback market for next season. The transfer portal has seen several players enter, and only a few have been picked up, especially quarterbacks.

The first few are off the board that the Hurricanes had taken a few swings at. Brendon Sorsby has committed to Texas Tech, who the Hurricanes wanted the most, and now there is a free-for-all on the remaining quaterbacks in the portal.

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt remains an option, while he takes visits elsewhere, as well as Nebraska transfer Dylan Riola. Moreover, one name that hasn't been mentioned until now is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Many assumed that he would enter the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, but according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, his future is at-large.

"Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson hasn’t made a decision yet on what he’ll do in 2026, according to Peter Webb, his sports marketing agent," Pete Thamel reported. "The NFL looms as the most likely option, but nothing has been decided."

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson hasn’t made a decision yet on what he’ll do in 2026, according to Peter Webb, his sports marketing agent. The NFL looms as the most likely option, but nothing has been decided. pic.twitter.com/xopR3PQUfh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

Recall the previous two quarterbacks the Hurricanes have picked up from the transfer portal. Cam Ward and Carson Beck both declared for the NFL Draft while remaining in the transfer portal. Soon after, they received their draft grade, lower than expected, and landed in Coral Gables.

Three years in a row with the same style of pandering is not a coincidence; it is a trend. Simpson is following the same pattern that Ward and Beck did before they landed with the Canes. All of this could go by the wayside if he gets a high enough draft grade, forcing the Canes to pivot once again. Head coach Mario Cristobal has always been patient with his quarterback transfers, and he has been successful.

A third could be coming from the SEC and likely a early favorite for the 2026 Heisman trophy.

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl:

Game Day: January 8

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Sugar Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels pulled off the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 39-34, thanks to a legacy-changing game from the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset against the 2024 national champions, Ohio State, where they out-muscled the team en route to a 24-14 win thanks to a five-sack day between their monstrous defensive line and a pick-six thanks to Keionte Scott.

Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was nearly 75 years ago in 1951, when the Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 20-7. Ole Miss holds a series record of 2-1 in their three-game history.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: