Some See It As A Distraction But Miami's Gameday Sideline Is Just A Blast From The Past
Look at the sideline of recent Miami Hurricanes football games. You will typically see the Miami Hurricanes wide receiver legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Micheal Irvin in the same long-sleeved Canes shirt repping the U.
There will be a camera on him and you will never guess what he could be doing.
Football players are very superstition and a legend like him will likely be on the sidelines in the same gear for the rest of the season doing one or all of these things - He can be on all fours getting hyped for the game or during, talking into players' ears giving them advice or hugging head coach Mario Cristobal because of the new hope he has given to Alumni and the city.
All of the antics, attention, and notoriety on the sideline could distract most people from the game or even distract the players on the field.
Cristobal doesn't see it as a distraction, but as a brotherhood and attraction that those sidelines use to represent.
"Look at the old games in the 80s and 90s, and look at the sidelines at how littered it was with real deal dudes," Cristobal said. "Into it, passionate, love Miami bleed orange and green dudes and how much of attraction that was. As a player, I would kill to get over there and watch these guys go at it."
It is also a perfect selling point for a record-breaking attendance of recruits at the game who might not have known what the brotherhood and family-like mentality that the University of Miami brings.
Miami Lands Commitment from 4-Star Wide Receiver
"I don't know the count for recruits but it broke every record that we've ever had. They got to see that. They got to witness a great game, a great atmosphere, the brotherhood, and all the things we know Miami should be all the time. It was a great step in terms of progress in that direction. I know they are busy guys but the move we have have them here the better and we look forward to seeing them again week after week," Cristobal said.
This was part of the vision that Cristobal had when returning to coach for the team he played for. A reminder that the brotherhood of the Hurricanes runs deep and if it is a blast from the past, then let it be.
Heisman hopeful Cam Ward said, "It's time to restore order back to this state". A "distracting" sideline is a part of the order the Cristobal is restoring as the Hurricanes return to the national spotlight. The Hurricanes are winning and those values from years ago led to championships and he is reinstalling them back in place.