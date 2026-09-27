Stock Up, Stock Down After No. 6 Miami’s Controlling Win Over Central Michigan

No. 6 Miami hosted its first Saturday game of the season as the defeated Central Michigan, 52-3.

With several key players out due to injuries, there were opportunities for players to step up and show the coaching staff why they are the next man up at certain key positions.

Here is the stock report after the Week 4 win for the Hurricanes.

Stock up

QB Darian Mensah

Some work from QB1 and QB of the Future at Miami⚡️💨 pic.twitter.com/56SgS95pzI — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 26, 2026

Another game where many are left impressed.

Mensah completed 23 of his 27 passes for 338 yards and four total touchdowns. He was surgical once again and made some NFL-level throws.

In four games this season, he has recorded an 85 percent or better completion percentage, three or more passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The only FBS player over the last 30 years with more such games in an entire season was Indiana's Fernando Mendoza last season through six games.

Mensah is the first quarterback in 30-plus years to have more touchdowns than incompletions through four games.

With his 23/27, 338-yard, 4-TD, Darian Mensah on the year now:



94 of 106 for 1,211 yards & 15 TD (1 rush)



His 15 TDs are more than his 12 incompletions (the first in 30+ years to have more TDs than incompletions through 4 games; h/t @chris_hummer)pic.twitter.com/OzlffBjvFT — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 27, 2026

DE Marquise Lightfoot

The most consistent player on the defensive line has been Lightfoot, as he stacked another great performance for the Hurricanes.

He recorded two sacks, including a thunderous hit on the quarterback that forced a fumble, with Damon Wilson recovering it. It should have been a defensive score, but the personal foul wiped it out.

With the schedule ramping up, Miami will need Lightfoot to continue his play, especially next week in Clemson.

Marquise Lightfoot with the quick get off pic.twitter.com/XypV35Bvd5 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 27, 2026

RB Javain Mallory

The true freshman running back got the starting nod with Mark Fletcher Jr. out due to injury, and he made the most of his opportunities. Mallory averaged six yards per carry and had a couple of nice catches out of the backfield.

The highlight for him was the missed tackle he forced on two defenders early in the game. Mallory runs hard and makes an impact whenever he touches the ball.

WR Malachi Toney

It seems like the regular occurrence of Toney having his stock rise continues.

Six catches, 120 yards, and an 8-yard TD. That is his latest 100-yard, touchdown game and ties him with Michael Irvin, Xavier Restrepo, and Wesley Carroll for the most such games in program history.

Toney moves up to second in program history for 100-yard receiving games, passing players like Andre Johnson, Santana Moss, and Phillip Dorsett. He is four games away from tying Xavier Restrepo for that feat.

Restrepo played 51 total games for Miami and had 12 games of 100 yards receiving. This was Toney’s 20th game as a Hurricane.

Miami’s Run Defense

Central Michigan came in as a run-first team, and Miami allowed 21 yards on 25 carries. Justin Scott had a great tackle for loss early in the game, setting the tone for run defense. The unit is starting to look like itself even with Ahmad Moten sidelined for this game.

Justin Scott TFL pic.twitter.com/IreEJ5oLnM — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 26, 2026

WR Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw

Cooper Barkate recorded four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. After a slow start for him to begin the season, he was more involved and added another score with Mensah early into the game.

Daylyn Upshaw had a nice touchdown grab and gave Mensah answers beyond Toney.

That matters with Joshua Moore already out for the year.

Darian Mensah with an absolute DIME to Daylyn Upshaw for 6! 🎯@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/SXZ0JB1WXb — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 26, 2026

Stock down

Matthew McCoy

The right tackle struggled on Saturday night.

McCoy was called for three penalties to start the game. Two of them were pre-snap penalties (false starts), and the other one was a holding call.

He has had a decent start to the season, but today was not a step in the right direction, as the offensive line is going through different combinations to find the right one for the offense.

Something to monitor going into Clemson is how he bounces back in a big conference game for the Hurricanes.

Discipline

Miami couldn’t have been sloppier to start the game against Central Michigan. The Hurricanes had 13 flags for 112 yards. Nine of them came in the first half. A 63-yard fumble-return touchdown by Wilson came off the board because Lightfoot was flagged for unnecessary roughness after forcing the fumble.

A couple of other scores, like Toney's touchdown catch and a Jordan Lyle’s run, also came back.

Cristobal called it an issue after the game, as he knows that it needs to be addressed before heading to Clemson.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.