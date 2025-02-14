Ten Miami Players, Including Cam Ward Head to 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine will kick off on February 24 and wrap up on March 3 in Indianapolis. The NFL has invited 329 prospects to work out and 10 of those athletes played for the Miami Hurricanes in 2024. Miami has always been known as an NFL football player factory and it looks like they'll be sending a whole new crop of players up to the next level to play on Sundays again this year. Let's take a look at the 10 Canes who will be working out in Indy.
Cam Ward: The star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender put together an incredible season in Miami after transferring from Washington State. In 2024, he completed over 67% of his passes while throwing for 4,313 yards, 39 TDs, and just seven interceptions. He also added 204 yards and four TDs on the ground. When it's all said and done, he should be the first quarterback drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Damien Martinez: The 6'0, 232-pounder rumbled his way to a 1,000-yard season on 6.3 yards per carry in 2024 while finding the end zone 10 times. How he performs at the combine will have a significant impact on his draft-day stock, however, he translates as a perfect big back in a 1-2 punch. He'd be a nice fit in Pittsburgh if they decided to move on from Najee Harris or in Tennessee paired with Tony Pollard.
Xavier Restrepo: The Canes' star wideout has established himself as an outstanding player. He's a reliable playmaker with great hands who can be depended on to make the big catches and move the chains. With a solid performance at the combine, he could sneak into the second round of the draft. He'll be an impact player in the slot on the next level.
Jacolby George: A lot will hinge on his combine performance for the athletic wideout. Despite a slight frame, he has shown off the dynamic speed to play at the NFL level. How he times out during drills in Indianapolis could skyrocket or plummet his draft stock.
Sam Brown Jr: This is another wide receiver who needs a strong performance at the combine. It could be the difference between him hearing his name called Day 3 of the draft or him waiting for a free agency call after the draft ends.
Elijah Arroyo: Arroyo had a breakout year in 2024 catching 35 passes for 590 yards and seven TDs. He also had a great showing at the Senior Bowl. A strong showing at the combine should continue to inflate his draft stock.
Jalen Rivers: Rivers brings versatility to the table with experience as both an interior and outside lineman. His name should be called late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 at the draft.
Tyler Baron: The defensive lineman put together a nice season dragging down the quarterback 5.5 times. He will look to make his case to NFL teams at the combine.
Francisco Mauigoa: Whoever snags him in the draft will be getting a dog. He piled up 96 tackles, two sacks, and one Roman Reigns Superman Punch that knocked out a Duke rusher and dislodged the ball. His highlight reel is a fun one to watch.
Andre Borregales: He's one of the best kickers in the country. The future pro made all 62 of his PATs attempts and went 18-19 on FGAs.
