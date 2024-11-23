Cam Ward Breaks the All Time Miami Hurricanes Single Season Passing Yard Record
The Miami Hurricanes Superman has been heroic all season and now he breaks another quarterback record.
Cam Ward now has the most passing yards in a season of any Miami quarterback, passing Bernie Kosar who set the record in 1984 and has stood for 40 years until now.
Ward’s 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with 1:27 left in the second quarter gave him 3,643 yards for the season. The team settled for a field goal on the drive against Wake Forest and headed into halftime with a 20-14 lead.
The pass to Martinez that broke the yardage record was Ward’s 254th completion this season, putting him eight away from Kosar’s single-season Miami record of 262, also done in 1984.
Ward is also on pace to break even more records set by other quarterback from previous years.
Ward is completing 67% of his passes this season, and if he finishes with this mark, the Heisman candidate would break the Miami single-season mark of 65.8% set last year by Tyler Van Dyke.
Ward has thrown for 18-23, 219 yards, one touchdown, and one terrible interception. The game is right in front of the team and will have to perform at a higher level to finish off the Demon Deacons.