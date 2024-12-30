The Cam Ward Era is Over for Miami, but will Never be Forgotten
It was only one season, but a thrilling ride for Miami Hurricane's superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
Some would give him heat because he sat out in the second half of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Mind you, it's not only he gifted the Hurricanes one of the greatest offensive seasons in program history.
Coral Gables was blessed (thank you NIL) with arguably the best quarterback in program history this season as Ward did what he was supposed to do in his development journey - He saw he could get drafted but with a good draft grade and came back to give America a show.
Ward, being shortened in the Heisman vote aside, finished the season being a consensus First Team All-American, Honored with the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the first Hurricane to win the ACC Player of the Year, set new school single-season records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, became the all-time passing touchdowns leader in NCAA Divison one history and the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances for Miami to just name a few.
Ward finished the season with 4313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions and solidified himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to wear the Orange and Green. He is also likely to be the No. 1 pick in the draft or minimum a top-five pick.
it is not anything new with the player sitting out of the second-half bowl games. New York Giants' young superstar Malik Nabers did it. It was time to see what the Hurricanes had behind center. People are only upset because of the Hurricane's loss. Had they had won, it wouldn't have been a question.
Remember this season of Ward for what he was and will be as an All-time great Cane.