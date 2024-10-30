The Heisman Campaign Is Officially Underway For Miami Quarterback Cam Ward
It's almost election day and the voters have the power in their hands on who should be the next player to hold the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season and No. 5 Miami has their candidate ready for his briefing.
What hasn't been said about superstar quarterback Cam Ward? He is dominating on the field, and on social media, and is not only the best quarterback in the country but also the best leader. He knows that he he a Heisman trophy favorite but he is not concerned about the award. If it happens it happens. His concern is playing winning football and playing at an elite level.
"At the end of the day, you have to make football plays to get what you want. My goal is not to be a Heisman Trophy winner. My goal is to win football games and play for a national championship," Ward said.
A leader through and through. He continues to have amazing games even with his most recent game not being as star-studded as most would have hoped against rivals Florida State. They played variations of Cover-2/Cover-1 Man and forced the Hurricanes to run the ball. They did effectively and Ward had a "down" game to his standard.
If a Heisman trophy comes to pass, it will be one of the great accomplishments of his career to date. This doesn't bother the Hurricanes quarterback because of his humble beginnings. He only wants to play football and play for his teammates.
"You got to remember at the end of the day, I was a zero-star recruit. I don't think I will ever be satisfied no matter where God and football takes me," Ward said. "I just want to go out there and make plays for my teammates. I enjoy playing football. I love playing football. I think me just staying in the moment every chance God puts me on the field is the best place for me."