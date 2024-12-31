The Miami Hurricanes Lose Three Players, One to the Portal and two to the NFL
CORAL GABLES, Fl - The Miami Hurricanes offseason continues with its trail of players leaving for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal.
Transfer cornerback Mishael Powell and red-shirt junior tightened Elijah Arroyo have now declared for the NFL Draft per each player's social media.
After two injured-plagued seasons, Elijah Arroyo had a breakout year for Miami as a redshirt junior in 2024. Arroyo is turning his second team All-ACC season in and entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Arroyo flashed career highs with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven TDs in 2024.
Mishael Powell will also declare for the NFL Draft for any team that is looking for a secondary piece on the pro level. With how questionable the secondary was this season for the Hurricanes the flashes that Powell showed were inconsistent at best but he did have some high moments.
He finished his lone season with the hUrricanes with 28 tackles, five interceptions, and six pass deflections.
While these players are Declaring for the NFL Draft, one player has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jaden Harris is entering after a disappointing season as the secondary begins to revamp the entire room.
The 6', 195-pound redshirt sophomore from Atlanta had a rough season for Miami, grading at 56.6 on PFF with 15 missed tackles (25.9%) and a 57.2 coverage grade.
For his career, Harris has made 47 tackles with 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and 1 INT. He was ACC Defensive Back of the Week after his performance against Florida.