The Miami Hurricanes Lose Three Players, One to the Portal and two to the NFL

More movement from the Miami Hurricanes as the season is over and huge decisions are being made

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fl - The Miami Hurricanes offseason continues with its trail of players leaving for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal.

Transfer cornerback Mishael Powell and red-shirt junior tightened Elijah Arroyo have now declared for the NFL Draft per each player's social media.

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the football against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (13) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After two injured-plagued seasons, Elijah Arroyo had a breakout year for Miami as a redshirt junior in 2024. Arroyo is turning his second team All-ACC season in and entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Arroyo flashed career highs with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven TDs in 2024.

Mishael Powell will also declare for the NFL Draft for any team that is looking for a secondary piece on the pro level. With how questionable the secondary was this season for the Hurricanes the flashes that Powell showed were inconsistent at best but he did have some high moments.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (32) and defensive back Mishael Powell (0) break up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II (19) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

He finished his lone season with the hUrricanes with 28 tackles, five interceptions, and six pass deflections.

While these players are Declaring for the NFL Draft, one player has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jaden Harris is entering after a disappointing season as the secondary begins to revamp the entire room.

Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) finds a hole as Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Harris (7) tackles him during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6', 195-pound redshirt sophomore from Atlanta had a rough season for Miami, grading at 56.6 on PFF with 15 missed tackles (25.9%) and a 57.2 coverage grade.

For his career, Harris has made 47 tackles with 5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and 1 INT. He was ACC Defensive Back of the Week after his performance against Florida.

