The Other Interested Parties for Carson Beck: Just A Minute
The Miami Hurricanes won the Carson Beck "sweepstakes" but shockingly, there were other programs that wanted the star quarterback.
USA Today Network's Matt Hayes reported on Wednesday that Georgia wanted the former quarterback to return to the Bulldogs after he entered the transfer portal and that Alabama was next in line in line for the call.
The Crimson Tide's star quarterback Jalen Milroe has declared for the NFL draft so a new man under center was needed in Tuscaloosa.
Miami just had the extra flair that gave him the chance to be a better quarterback as proven by the potential No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward this past season.
The star quarterback in his two years starting at UGA has thrown for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.
After suffering an injury in the middle of the SEC Championship game against Texas, Beck was out for the second round of the College Football Playoff (Georgia had a bye after winning the SEC Championship) in a loss to Notre Dame.