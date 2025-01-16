All Hurricanes

The Other Interested Parties for Carson Beck: Just A Minute

The Hurricanes' newest quarterback had interest from many other teams around the country and in the SEC.

Justice Sandle

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) gets set to run a play during the first half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) gets set to run a play during the first half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes won the Carson Beck "sweepstakes" but shockingly, there were other programs that wanted the star quarterback.

USA Today Network's Matt Hayes reported on Wednesday that Georgia wanted the former quarterback to return to the Bulldogs after he entered the transfer portal and that Alabama was next in line in line for the call.

The Crimson Tide's star quarterback Jalen Milroe has declared for the NFL draft so a new man under center was needed in Tuscaloosa.

Miami just had the extra flair that gave him the chance to be a better quarterback as proven by the potential No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward this past season.

The star quarterback in his two years starting at UGA has thrown for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.

After suffering an injury in the middle of the SEC Championship game against Texas, Beck was out for the second round of the College Football Playoff (Georgia had a bye after winning the SEC Championship) in a loss to Notre Dame.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Introducing the new Defensive Coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football