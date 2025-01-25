The Tennessee Titans Want a Generational Player and a Certain Quarterback Believes He is
The Tennessee Titans have won the lottery as they hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing with a 3-14 record this past season. Now, they are looking for a franchise savior and are looking for a generational
"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft," Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said. "We won't do that."
The question now turn to which generational player will that be?
The Titans are in desperate need of a quarterback after finishing the season starting Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. The logical choice would be to make the first overall pick by a quarterback, and Miami Hurricanes superstar quarterback Cam Ward believes that he is that generational talent.
Ward is coming off the best statistical season that a quarterback has ever in the Orange and Green. He finished the season with 4313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
However, the Titans have a great defense, and adding a player like the Heisman Trophy Winner would help on both sides of the ball.
Travis Hunter can do it all for the Titans if he plans on playing both sides of the ball in the pros. They are in desperate need of a wide receiver but Hunter has been touted as a better player on the opposite side of the ball. Still, he answers more than one question for the Titans.
More noise around the pick will continue as the NFL season is quickly about to wrap up with Both NFC and AFC Championship games being played this weekend. Soon the clock will start to officially tick for the Titans and their choice of a generational will begin to cause levels of discourse.