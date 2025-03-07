The Top Three NFL Landing Spots for Miami RB Damien Martinez
The University of Miami's top running back, Damien Martinez, has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after an outstanding 2024 season and an impressive showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The big work-horse back is projected to be a Day 2 pick, and no one should be surprised if he ends up being one of the best running backs in this draft class. There will be plenty of teams that covet him, but these are the three best and most likely landing spots for the potential future NFL star.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers appear to be moving on from Najee Harris and need to replace him with a new work-horse back to pair with Jaylen Warren. Martinez is younger and more explosive than Harris at this point and is just as capable of handling a hefty workload. His 232-pound frame profiles perfectly for what the Steelers need and he possesses all the qualities they tend to look for in a running back in the Steel City. He fits the mold of a "Mike Tomlin Guy" through and through. If he's available when the Steelers are looking to draft their next thumper, he would be the perfect fit.
2. Tennessee Titans
The Titans still have a Derrick Henry-sized hole in their rushing attack. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are both fine change-of-pace backs, but neither is built to withstand a full workload year after year. We have seen both struggle when being overused both by injury and declining performance when the usage rate gets too high. Martinez can come in and handle 15 to 20 carries a game while their other backs excel in lesser roles, primarily as a pass-catcher, which would boost their efficiency significantly. He would be all the more essential to take pressure off a young quarterback if they go that route with their first overall pick. It just so happens that Cam Ward was his teammate in college at The U.
3. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have traditionally preferred to run a two-back thunder and lightning system. They have clearly found their lightning back with Chase Brown, however, Zack Moss didn't quite pan out like they had hoped last season. Martinez would be a perfect fit to pair with Brown and could create one of the best backfields in the NFL.
Recommended Articles
Miami Running Back Damien Martinez Impresses Many at the NFL Combine
NFL Draft Trade Watch: Three Teams That Could Move Up for Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami's Damien Martinez is the Sleeper Running Back in the NFL Draft