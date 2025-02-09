All Hurricanes

Miami's Damien Martinez is the Sleeper Running Back in the NFL Draft

Damien Martinez had another great year and scouts are starting to notice the physical back.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) gestures to fans after running for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) gestures to fans after running for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes running game was questioned early during the 2024 season. However, the second Damien Martinez got comfortable he unlocked an extra element to the best offense in the country.

Martinez isn't known for his speed. the Hurricanes didn't use him in that way and once they found what he could truly do he began to thrive.

The former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year will run you over without concern for human life. in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.

In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was on route to being the game MVP rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD. He would have had more before he suffered a minor injury that kept him out for the rest of the game. Now he is impressing many during the senior bowl and has started to generate some draft noise.

The issue is, with the number of talented backs in this class he will not be talked about enough. He has had back-to-back 1000-yard years and only gets better with time, but others have been highlighted with game-breaking ability. His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best only behind behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.

Despite being looked at as a third or fourth-round pick, Martinez has a lot to offer. He is a potential steal for anyone willing to take a chance on the talented back.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again

Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?

Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback

Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football