Miami's Damien Martinez is the Sleeper Running Back in the NFL Draft
The Miami Hurricanes running game was questioned early during the 2024 season. However, the second Damien Martinez got comfortable he unlocked an extra element to the best offense in the country.
Martinez isn't known for his speed. the Hurricanes didn't use him in that way and once they found what he could truly do he began to thrive.
The former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year will run you over without concern for human life. in 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.
In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was on route to being the game MVP rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD. He would have had more before he suffered a minor injury that kept him out for the rest of the game. Now he is impressing many during the senior bowl and has started to generate some draft noise.
The issue is, with the number of talented backs in this class he will not be talked about enough. He has had back-to-back 1000-yard years and only gets better with time, but others have been highlighted with game-breaking ability. His Pro Football Focus grade was one of the best only behind behind Heisman Finalist Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo.
Despite being looked at as a third or fourth-round pick, Martinez has a lot to offer. He is a potential steal for anyone willing to take a chance on the talented back.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.