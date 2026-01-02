Three Miami Hurricanes Enter Transfer Portal After Cotton Bowl Victory

Even with victory, the Miami Hurricanes are still losing players in the transfer portal with less than 24 hours remaining before the official period opens.

The Hurricanes defeated Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic, but today they are losing three players to the transfer portal.

TE: Brock Schott

Miami freshman tight end Brock Schott is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, sources have informed @247Sports.



The 6-3, 245-pounder was ranked as one of the top TEs in the 2025 class.



Before enrolling at Miami, Schott was ranked as one of the top tight ends in the country. He ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 246 overall player in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Schott was rated as the No. 13 tight end in the class. He was the No. 6 overall player from the state of Indiana,

WR: Chance Robinson

BREAKING: Miami WR Chance Robinson is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 205 WR was ranked as a Top 30 WR in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry)



Will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/ph4qjPmTx0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Robinson appeared in two games this season and has played in just five games across his two-year career with Miami. In those games, he did not record a single stat.

Robinson signed with the Hurricanes as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where theproduct was the No. 27-ranked receiver and the No. 165-ranked player overall.

DL: Donta Simpson

NEW: Miami DL Donta Simpson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/2ZLW4TsC5j pic.twitter.com/1FI0oeIUZ6 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 1, 2026

The former three-star prospect was the No. 562 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle,. SImpson started to get some playing time while growing into a player that the Hurricanes would have loved to have in the future, but the depth at the position began to overtake him.

Before these players, the Hurricanes already had three players set to enter the portal and not travel with the team for the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Already In the Portal:

The Miami Hurricanes have been winners of the transfer portal over the past two seasons. They have the perfect melting pot of players from the portal and from high school.

However, not everyone can stay in the pot, while others believe they can be used better elsewhere. The Canes are still one of the best teams in the country, but they are losing a few to the transfer portal each season.

The Hurricanes already have a few enter their names ahead of the Jan. 2 opening day for the portal, but it will also be the perfect time for the Canes to continue to snipe some elite talent out of the portal.

The portal has brought the Canes Cam Ward, Carson Beck, Keionte Scott, Jakobe Thomas, CJ Daniels, Keelan Marion, and many more. They have a successful hit rate so far in this new format as they prepare for the chaos themselves.

1. WR, Ray Ray Joseph

2. DL, Daylen Russell

3. WR, Ny Carr

