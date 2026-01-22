Three Miami Hurricanes Projected to Go in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Off the National Championship loss to No. 1 Indiana, the Miami Hurricanes are preparing to lose some of the best players in the country to the national cycle of the NFL Draft.

The Hurricanes have some of the best high end talent in the country and many are expected to be first or second round picks in the 2026 class.

ESPN's expert draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the Hurricanes have three players prepared to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here is what Kiper had to say about each of the potential first-round picks that the Hurricanes have to offer.

No. 3 Arizona Cardinals: OT, Francis Mauigoa

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61)talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mauigoa would have just missed the chance to join his brother, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, with the Jets, but I still have Francis as a top-three pick thanks to his mauling play style, experience (41 career starts) and overall consistency as a blocker. SinceK elvin Beachum is a free agent, Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season. The quarterback situation is still unsettled, but no matter who is under center, the protection has to be right.

No. 7 Washington Commanders: DE, Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

NFC East quarterbacks and offensive tackles aren't going to be happy if Washington goes this way. Bain knows how to reach the quarterback, with 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025 (including a sack and 2.5 TFLs on Monday night against Indiana in the national title game). He has a great mix of power, speed and bend, and the Commanders could move him around on the defensive line to create mismatches. Von Miller led the team with nine sacks this season, but he will turn 37 in March and isn't under contract for 2026. This is a clear need for Washington after the defense allowed 6.0 yards per play, tied for third worst in the league.

By the way, this would be only the third time in the common draft era (since 1967) that multiple Miami players went in the top 10 (2004 and 1987).

No. 20 Dallas Cowboys: DE, Akheem Mesidor

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami lost in Monday's national championship game, but did you watch Mesidor? He had two sacks, bringing his season total to 12.5. He has been around college football for a long time, playing at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Miami. Mesidor has battled injuries, but his toolbox is full. His bend, burst and power could help the Cowboys recapture some of the pass-rush juice they lost when they traded Micah Parsons in August. Mesidor can get into the backfield quickly and finish, registering 17.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles this past season.

Taking Sonny Styles at No. 12 then Mesidor here would help that Dallas defense in a big way -- but Jerry Jones would have to figure out the secondary on Day 2 or in free agency. That's yet another hole on that side of the ball.

