Three Observations from No. 4 Miami's First Injury Report Against Clemson

The first injury report is out ahead of No. 4 Miami hitting the road to take on Clemson in Death Valley.

The Hurricanes have been battling injuries all season, and in the last game against Central Michigan, many key starters were out for safety, giving others a chance to shine in their moment.

However, some continued to pop up on the injury report, and now, with the return to ACC play, the Hurricanes have to report an injury list, allowing a glimpse into what has been happening behind the scenes.

Not only will the Hurricanes have some of their starters back, but they could have others returning from the injury report.

A Returning Xavier Lucas?

The Hurricanes best conerback has been moved from out to questionable alining with what the head coach Mario Cristobal said in his update about the star player.

"Getting closer, not all the way there yet," Cristobal said about Lucas during his Monday presser. "Hopefully good news later this week. There's been a lot of progress, works his butt off, but not all the way there. Hopefully by late tomorrow, Wednesday, early, we'll know. It’s a possibility."

Ethan O'Connor has been elite to start the season, being graded as the highest-rated cornerback in the country. The addition of Lucas beside him not only gives a boost to the Canes' defense by moving others back into their true position, but it also gives the Canes more turnover threats all over the field.

More Secondary Help?

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) celebrates during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Frederique out, the Hurricanes didn't have Damari Brown listed anywhere on the injury report, adding more depth if Lucas also returns.

More players coming back gives time and extra rotations for Corey Hetherman's defense. Different styles create fights and more bodies for Hetherman to use more effectively.

Just How Hurt is Everyone Else?

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) looks to pass pressured by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) and linebacker Cameron Pruitt (4) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not listed on the injury report are other players who missed some time over the past few weeks. Mark Fletcher Jr., Armondo Blount, and Ahmad Moten Sr. are key players who are expected to be back, according to Cristobal.

"Armando was a little banged up, but he's good to go," Cristobal said. "Damari, I think he's good to go. Feel really good about that one. Kellen Wiley was supposed to play a little bit banged up, but just has to continue to grow and develop and make the choices and decisions necessary to be a contributor for the University of Miami."

Miami is starting to get healthy at the right time, but with the weather expected to be bad, the more bodies, the better.

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