Three Star Hurricanes Set to Represent Miami at ACC Kickoff

ACC Kickoff has announced who will be representing the Miami Hurricanes during ACC Media Week. The Hurricanes will be the first day during ACC Kickoff, with three players highlighting the bunch.

Meet the 2026 ACC Kickoff Attendees: Day 1 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/3mFlid2RSZ — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 24, 2026

New star quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., and eighth-year senior Mohamed Toure will be the three representing the Canes alongside Mario Cristobal on the first day.

Mensah will be the biggest talking point after winning an ACC Championship for Duke before entering the transfer portal and landing in Coral Gables on the last day of the transfer portal. All eyes will be on the best quarterback in the ACC, and one of the best in the country.

This will be the first season that Fletcher will be one of the key representatives for the Canes at ACC Kickoff, but he is the one who bleeds orange and green the most. Fletcher is one of the best running backs in the country, in one of the best RB rooms.

Last but not least is star and super veteran LB Toure. He was one of the best defensive players on the Canes last season, who also had a game-saving play against Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff, diving headfirst to make a tackle that almost knocked him out.

Each will be instrumental for the Canes this season, but they are also the leaders on each side of the ball. With the schedule that they have, they will need that guidance and leadership in each one of those games, while also bringing a game plan that will stand the test.

Miami is in the middle of its summer break, but football is ramping up ahead of fall camp.

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

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