What are the Expectations For Miami Star Quarterback Darian Mensah

The Miami Hurricanes have one of the most important seasons in program history awaiting them. Not only are the Canes fighting to get back to a national championship game, but this time they have more talent to get it done.

Not only do the Canes have one of the best offenses in the country for another year, but they could have the best quarterback in the country.

The same feeling that most had with Cam Ward when he entered the program is the same feeling with Darian Mensah.

The talent around him will bring out the best of the star quarterback, who was one of the top five statistically last season. It took a lot to get him away from Duke, but there were around 10 million reasons to sway the Hurricanes as a better option than the Blue Devils.

However, what are those expectations for Mensah when the Canes have already seen the best quarterback in the country one season and another who brought them to a national championship berth?

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The 6-foot-3 and 205 lbs. quarterback finished last season throwing for 34 passing touchdowns and exactly 500 passes. He is going to air the ball out, something the Canes didn't see too often last season with Carson Beck under center.

Moreover, with an offensive line that is projected to be stout, he will have plenty of time to throw the ball to his new teammates Malachi Toney, Josh Moore, Dalyn Upshaw, and other transfers, along with his No. 1 option at Duke, Cooper Barkate.

Not only is he expected to be better than last season, but he is also expected to be a Heisman Finalist for the Hurricanes. The same team that could have two others competing alongside him, with Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr.

Season Predictions:

Darian Mensah Miami | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

48 touchdowns

5124 passing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

66 percent completion

ACC Player of the Year

Maxwell Finalist

Heisman Finalist

Golden Arm Finalist

Mensah should have one of the best seasons in program history and one of his life, similar to Ward during his Heisman Finalist season. Mensah should finish higher than fourth place and show be one of the best players in the country this season.

That is what the Hurricanes are expecting out of the calm and collected Mensah.

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