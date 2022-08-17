Skip to main content

Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame

Former Canes DJ Williams and Gino Torretta Named to California HS Football HOF

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, located in California, has released their list of the inaugural inductees into the California Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Although it’s way out on the west coast, Miami fans may recognize a couple of names on the list as former Hurricanes stars DJ Williams and Gino Torretta have made the cut. 

Williams played at De La Salle High School in Concordia, CA before taking his talents to Coral Gables for the U. At Miami, the linebacker was a two-time All-Big East selection and won a BCS National Championship in 2001. 

From there, he was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Williams played 11 years in the league for Denver and Chicago, making the FWAA All-Rookie team in 2004.

Torretta was a standout quarterback at Pinole Valley High in Pinole, CA back in the mid-80’s. He took over for the Hurricanes in 1991 and led them to a National Championship. In 1992, he passed for over 3,000 yards on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming one of only two Hurricanes to ever be awarded the honor (Vinny Testaverde-1986). 

Torretta was drafted in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft and played five seasons for five teams including the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Both Williams and Torretta were Miami greats that represented what it meant to be a Hurricane both on and off the field. Now the two ex-Canes are using what they learned on the gridiron in other aspects of their lives. Williams helps operate a popular Miami Hurricanes-themed clothing brand called DymeLyfe and Torretta is a financial executive in Palm Beach, FL. These two California HS Hall of Famers will be long remembered for their contributions to Miami and their outstanding character

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Miami Hurricanes Logo
Football

Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame

By Collier Loganjust now
DeeJay Dallas Running Back Seattle Seahawks - played for Miami from 2017-2019
Football

Former Miami RB DeeJay Dallas Has Big Game for Seattle Seahawks

By All Hurricanes Staff1 hour ago
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke - @ North Carolina in 2021
Football

Miami Hurricanes Crack Top 15 in SI’s Preseason Rankings

By Collier Logan20 hours ago
zion nelson
Football

OL Coach Alex Mirabal Handpicking Hurricanes’ Future Blockers

By Collier Logan21 hours ago
Romello Brinson and K Smith Fall Camp 2022.NEF
Football

Cristobal: Miami's WRs Are 'a Work In Progress', Restrepo Shows Leadership

By Luke Chaney23 hours ago
James Williams Miami
Football

Miami Hurricanes' James Williams Named Top 5 Safety in ACC

By Collier LoganAug 15, 2022 2:31 PM EDT
Canes Fall Camp 2022
Football

Where Do the Hurricanes Stand in the Preseason AP Top 25?

By Collier LoganAug 15, 2022 1:45 PM EDT
Mario Cristobal
Football

Cristobal: Discipline and Physicality Will Be The Identity for Miami

By Collier LoganAug 15, 2022 1:02 PM EDT