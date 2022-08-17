Two Former Hurricanes Named to California HS Football Hall of Fame

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, located in California, has released their list of the inaugural inductees into the California Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Although it’s way out on the west coast, Miami fans may recognize a couple of names on the list as former Hurricanes stars DJ Williams and Gino Torretta have made the cut.

Williams played at De La Salle High School in Concordia, CA before taking his talents to Coral Gables for the U. At Miami, the linebacker was a two-time All-Big East selection and won a BCS National Championship in 2001.

From there, he was selected with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Williams played 11 years in the league for Denver and Chicago, making the FWAA All-Rookie team in 2004.

Torretta was a standout quarterback at Pinole Valley High in Pinole, CA back in the mid-80’s. He took over for the Hurricanes in 1991 and led them to a National Championship. In 1992, he passed for over 3,000 yards on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming one of only two Hurricanes to ever be awarded the honor (Vinny Testaverde-1986).

Torretta was drafted in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft and played five seasons for five teams including the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Both Williams and Torretta were Miami greats that represented what it meant to be a Hurricane both on and off the field. Now the two ex-Canes are using what they learned on the gridiron in other aspects of their lives. Williams helps operate a popular Miami Hurricanes-themed clothing brand called DymeLyfe and Torretta is a financial executive in Palm Beach, FL. These two California HS Hall of Famers will be long remembered for their contributions to Miami and their outstanding character

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.