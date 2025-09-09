All Hurricanes

Two Miami Hurricanes Emerge as Dark Horse Candidates for Heisman Trophy

The Miami Hurricanes could have a two man race between QB Carson Beck and DE Rueben Bain Jr for the Heisman Trophy.

Justice Sandle

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts on the field before the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
It is all fun and games until the Miami Hurricanes have two potential Heisman Trophy candidates towards the end of the season.

No. 5 Miami (2-0) is off to a roaring start and will face No. 18 USF for its second-ranked opponent early in the 2025 season. The Hurricanes have played great on both sides of the ball, and because of that, On3 has listed two Hurricanes in their week three Heisman Poll.

1. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

2. Tommy Castellanos, QB, FSU

3. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

4. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

6. Lanorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

7. Caleb Downs, CB, Ohio State

8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

9. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

10. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Carson Beck So Far This Season...

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For everything that he was worth, Carson Beck has been great early this season, and there is still another level that can be reached. Beck starts the season with a great win over No. 6 Notre Dame in an impressive and, most importantly, clean game.

Beck has already broken a Miami QB record in his second game of the season and now looks to continue to break more. He starts the season throwing for 472 yards, four touchdowns, and the fifth-highest QBR in the country (89.3).

Beck is also still finding his comfort zone with his receivers, but as each week progresses, he is showing that he will put up big numbers in massive games in conference play.

Rueben Bain Jr. So Far This Season...

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Injuries plagued Bain last season, but now healthier and leaner, the 2023 ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year is starting to surface into a new stratosphere as one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in the country.

Bain is a game wrecker, and he showed that against the Fighting Irish in the season opener. So far this season, he has nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble and interception. He has been all over the field for the Hurricanes and has been a monster in the backfield.

This season is showing early on that defense is going to be one of the most important factors this year, and a difference in voting could favor a defensive player for the Heisman.

The Hurricanes have two dark horses for the trophy as they look to go 1-0 this week against the South Florida Bulls.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

