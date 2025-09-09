Two Miami Hurricanes Emerge as Dark Horse Candidates for Heisman Trophy
It is all fun and games until the Miami Hurricanes have two potential Heisman Trophy candidates towards the end of the season.
No. 5 Miami (2-0) is off to a roaring start and will face No. 18 USF for its second-ranked opponent early in the 2025 season. The Hurricanes have played great on both sides of the ball, and because of that, On3 has listed two Hurricanes in their week three Heisman Poll.
1. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
2. Tommy Castellanos, QB, FSU
3. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
4. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah
6. Lanorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
7. Caleb Downs, CB, Ohio State
8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
9. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
10. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Carson Beck So Far This Season...
For everything that he was worth, Carson Beck has been great early this season, and there is still another level that can be reached. Beck starts the season with a great win over No. 6 Notre Dame in an impressive and, most importantly, clean game.
Beck has already broken a Miami QB record in his second game of the season and now looks to continue to break more. He starts the season throwing for 472 yards, four touchdowns, and the fifth-highest QBR in the country (89.3).
Beck is also still finding his comfort zone with his receivers, but as each week progresses, he is showing that he will put up big numbers in massive games in conference play.
Rueben Bain Jr. So Far This Season...
Injuries plagued Bain last season, but now healthier and leaner, the 2023 ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year is starting to surface into a new stratosphere as one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in the country.
Bain is a game wrecker, and he showed that against the Fighting Irish in the season opener. So far this season, he has nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble and interception. He has been all over the field for the Hurricanes and has been a monster in the backfield.
This season is showing early on that defense is going to be one of the most important factors this year, and a difference in voting could favor a defensive player for the Heisman.
The Hurricanes have two dark horses for the trophy as they look to go 1-0 this week against the South Florida Bulls.
