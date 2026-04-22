Two Miami Hurricanes Projected as Early Heisman Favorites After Spring Games

The Miami Hurricanes will enter the season likely as a top-five team in the country. They have everything in place to run it back to a National Championship game and cross over the finish line. Moreover, the Canes have two players who could get them their Heisman Trophy winners.

Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah are two Hurricanes who are heavily favored to win the Heisman Trophy. Both will battle it out and win as some of the best players in the country.

2026 Heisman trophy odds per DraftKings

QB Arch Manning: +700

QB CJ Carr: +750

QB Dante Moore: +1200

QB Trinidad Chambliss: +950

QB Julian Sayin: +1000

QB Josh Hoover: +1200

WR Jeremiah Smith: +1300

QB Darian Mensah: +1500

QB Gunner Stockton: +1600

QB Sam Leavitt: +1800

QB Brendan Sorsby: +1800

QB Marcel Reed: +2200

QB Jayden Maiava: +2500

QB John Mateer: +2800

QB Bryce Underwood: +3500

QB LaNorris Sellers: +4000

QB Austin Mack: +4000

WR Malachi Toney: +4000

Toney is the best wide receiver not named Jeremiah Smith, while Mensah has the chance to show he is the best quarterback in the country with a new logo on his helmet.

Both highlighted those skills during Miami's Spring Game, even if one was helping out more than the other.

"They wanted to play," Head coach Mario Cristobal said on holding out some players during the spring game. "That's the kind of people that they are. They tried to sneak in."

Mensah was light out, throwing the football. His connection with Cooper Barkate was raved about when both entered the portal and went to Miami, but it might be more underrated than some are expecting.

This all happened with Toney on the field, throwing a touchdown to him and an over-the-middle, right-in-the-bucket pass. Mensah was eliete, only adding to the fact that Toney could be even better than what his freshman seaosn had to offer.

This also helps both Heisman odds. With a new logo on Mensah, it brings more attention to who he is. He was a highly touted quarterback coming out of Tulane and led the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC Championship. If he can do that with the Hurricanes and a favorable schedule, who knows where his popularity could skyrocket, too.

Miami's 2026 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 - at Stanford

Sept. 10 - vs. Florida A&M

Sept. 18 - at Wake Forest

Sept. 26 - vs. Central Michigan

Oct. 3 - at Clemson

Oct. 10 - Off Week

Oct. 17 - vs. Florida State

Oct. 24 - vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 31 - at North Carolina

Nov. 7 - at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 - vs. Duke

Nov. 20 - vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 28 - vs. Boston College

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