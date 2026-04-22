Two Miami Hurricanes Projected as Early Heisman Favorites After Spring Games
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The Miami Hurricanes will enter the season likely as a top-five team in the country. They have everything in place to run it back to a National Championship game and cross over the finish line. Moreover, the Canes have two players who could get them their Heisman Trophy winners.
Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah are two Hurricanes who are heavily favored to win the Heisman Trophy. Both will battle it out and win as some of the best players in the country.
2026 Heisman trophy odds per DraftKings
- QB Arch Manning: +700
- QB CJ Carr: +750
- QB Dante Moore: +1200
- QB Trinidad Chambliss: +950
- QB Julian Sayin: +1000
- QB Josh Hoover: +1200
- WR Jeremiah Smith: +1300
- QB Darian Mensah: +1500
- QB Gunner Stockton: +1600
- QB Sam Leavitt: +1800
- QB Brendan Sorsby: +1800
- QB Marcel Reed: +2200
- QB Jayden Maiava: +2500
- QB John Mateer: +2800
- QB Bryce Underwood: +3500
- QB LaNorris Sellers: +4000
- QB Austin Mack: +4000
- WR Malachi Toney: +4000
Toney is the best wide receiver not named Jeremiah Smith, while Mensah has the chance to show he is the best quarterback in the country with a new logo on his helmet.
Both highlighted those skills during Miami's Spring Game, even if one was helping out more than the other.
"They wanted to play," Head coach Mario Cristobal said on holding out some players during the spring game. "That's the kind of people that they are. They tried to sneak in."
Mensah was light out, throwing the football. His connection with Cooper Barkate was raved about when both entered the portal and went to Miami, but it might be more underrated than some are expecting.
This all happened with Toney on the field, throwing a touchdown to him and an over-the-middle, right-in-the-bucket pass. Mensah was eliete, only adding to the fact that Toney could be even better than what his freshman seaosn had to offer.
This also helps both Heisman odds. With a new logo on Mensah, it brings more attention to who he is. He was a highly touted quarterback coming out of Tulane and led the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC Championship. If he can do that with the Hurricanes and a favorable schedule, who knows where his popularity could skyrocket, too.
Miami's 2026 Football Schedule
Sept. 4 - at Stanford
Sept. 10 - vs. Florida A&M
Sept. 18 - at Wake Forest
Sept. 26 - vs. Central Michigan
Oct. 3 - at Clemson
Oct. 10 - Off Week
Oct. 17 - vs. Florida State
Oct. 24 - vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 31 - at North Carolina
Nov. 7 - at Notre Dame
Nov. 14 - vs. Duke
Nov. 20 - vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 28 - vs. Boston College
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5