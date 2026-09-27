Where Miami Football Ranks Ahead of Road Trip at Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes continue to look like one of the best teams in the country, and others consistently agree.

Moreover, after the electric week that was, the Hurricanes moved up two spots in both the AP and USA Coaches polls and sit as the No. 4 team in the country after defeating Central Michigan 52-3.

"Credit to Central Michigan because they are a really good team and well coached with players who are hard workers, but after that first drive we got our cleats in the ground and the defense allowed one first down and the offense scored on its next six possessions to really create separation," Head coach Mario Cristobal said after the win.

"The penalties were an issue. It is something we have to work on and improve. We rotated guys on the offensive line and a couple guys were hold out precautionary. By the seven minute mark of the third quarter, our front line guys gave way to some of the reserves."

This is the highest spot for the Hurricanes this season as they sit at 4-0 and 2-0 in conference play. They are one of only two ACC teams, with Louisville dropping out after losing to Wake Forest, while SMU remains in the AP Poll as the No. 21 team in the country.

Which also doesn't make sense, given that they lost to the Cardinals the week before. However, it is only Week 4, so most of the list doesn't make sense and won't make sense until halfway through the season.

With so much movement going on, the Hurricanes continue to pace and remain in motion as one of the best, with a Heisman leader taking control heading into Clemson.

AP Top 25 — Week 4

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Texas 4-0 62 2. Georgia 4-0 6 3. Notre Dame 4-0 0 4. Miami 4-0 1 5. Ohio State 3-1 0 6. Indiana 4-0 1 7. Alabama 4-0 0 8. Florida 4-0 0 9. Ole Miss 3-1 0 10. BYU 4-0 0 11. LSU 3-1 0 12. Texas Tech 4-0 0 13. Utah 4-0 0 14. Iowa 4-0 0 15. Oregon 3-1 0 16. Mississippi State 4-0 0 17. Tennessee 3-1 0 18. USC 3-1 0 19. Oklahoma State 3-1 0 20. Houston 3-1 0 21. SMU 3-1 0 22. Boise State 3-1 0 23. UCLA 4-0 0 24. Kentucky 3-1 0 25. Missouri 3-1 0

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 102, Duke 101, Penn State 98, Wake Forest 88, Virginia Tech 86, Michigan 54, Pittsburgh 52, Nebraska 36, Louisville 25, Cincinnati 20, James Madison 10, Arizona 8, Minnesota 7, North Dakota State 6, Northwestern 1

US LBM Coaches Poll- Week 4

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Texas 4-0 45 2. Georgia 4-0 17 3. Notre Dame 4-0 3 4. Miami 4-0 0 5. Indiana 4-0 8 6. Ohio State 3-1 0 7. Alabama 4-0 0 8. Florida 4-0 0 9. BYU 4-0 0 10. Texas Tech 4-0 0 11. LSU 4-0 0 12. Ole Miss 3-1 0 13. Utah 4-0 0 14. Iowa 4-0 0 15. Oregon 3-1 0 16. Mississippi State 4-0 0 17. Tennessee 4-1 0 18. USC 3-1 0 19. SMU 3-1 0 20. Houston 3-1 0 21. Duke 4-0 0 22. Penn State 3-1 0 23. UCLA 4-0 0 24. Michigan 3-1 0 25. Missouri 3-1 0

Schools dropped out: No. 19 Louisville; No. 20 Texas A&M; No. 23 Washington; No. 24 Oklahoma

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1

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