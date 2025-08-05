Were the Miami Hurricanes A Year Too Early?: Just a Minute
Mario Cristobal is entering year four for the Miami Hurricanes, and all signs point to the team making the College Football Playoff and competing in the ACC Championship game this season. Improving from five wins to seven wins, and finishing last season with 10 wins and barely missing the playoffs, shows that there is improvement in Coral Gables.
So the question now is were the Hurricanes a year too early and is now the perfect time for them to strike as one of the best teams in the country?
USA Today's coaches polls have the Canes as the No. 10 team in the country during the preseason, the first time they have been in the top 10 since the 2018 season (No. 8). The Hurricanes have all the right pieces, on paper, that they didn't have last season, starting with a retooled defense.
Star defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is fully healthy and can be a game wrecker when the time comes. A consistent recruiting class and additions from the transfer portal have retooled the ability secondary from last season, along with growth in size and speed in the linebacking room.
There is so much talent for the Hurricanes this season compared to last year that being a year two early was likely the best-case scenario. "Enough" is the motto of the season for the Hurricanes as they look to prove every doubter and naysayer wrong this season.
Moreover, after the all-time offensive unit they had last season, it is hard to believe that they can try to replicate those statistics. They won't have Cam Ward behind center, but replacing him with Carson Beck is not the worst scenario in the world. At worst, Beck is a top 10 quarterback in the country, but when he is on, not many can stop the machine that he can be.
Another positive is the offensive line having consistency from last season, and retaining many of the talented players from last season can easily make a case for the best front unit in the country. That also goes for the running back room for the Canes. Mark Fletcher Jr. is a pro-level back, along with Jordan Lyle and the new addition of Chmar Brown from North Dakota.
The wide receiver room has several nameless faces that are ready to "shock the world" this season with a new opportunity on the horizon. The Hurricanes have the talent to win a national championship this season. There was no major "Mario Blunder" that was noticeable in his first two seasons as head coach.
This is the perfect time for the Hurricanes to return to the national powerhouse they once were and remind many why the Hurricanes brand is one of the best in the country.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.