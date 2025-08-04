All Hurricanes

Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank in the First USA Today Coaches Poll?

The Miami Hurricanes have found a new placement in the first poll as a top ten team in the country and the second highest in the ACC.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
A sign that the college football season is near is when the USA Today's Coaches Poll being released. 

The Miami Hurricanes have found a new placement in the first poll as a top ten team in the country and the second highest in the ACC. The Canes: Three teams from the conference, Clemson, come in ranked at No. 6, and SMU comes in at No. 16.

Notably, the Hurricanes' opening opponent, Notre Dame, is the No. 5-ranked team in the country. The Hurricanes will start the season with a compelling and competitive game, one that could set the rest of the season.

USA Today Coaches Poll - Preseason

(Team, Record, Points, First Place Votes)

1. Texas, 0-0, 1606, 28
2. Ohio State, 0-0, 1565, 20
3. Penn State, 0-0 1525, 14
4. Georgia, 0-0, 1466, 3
5. Notre Dame, 0-0, 1360
6. Clemson, 0-0, 1324
7. Oregon, 0-0, 1307
8. Alabama, 0-0, 1210
9. LSU, 0-0, 1056
10. Miami (FL), 0-0, 823
11. Arizona State, 0-0, 806
12. Illinois, 0-0, 734
13. South Carolina, 0-0, 665
14. Michigan, 0-0, 580
15. Ole Miss, 0-0, 573
16. SMU, 0-0, 555
17. Florida, 0-0, 498
18. Tennessee, 0-0, 492
19. Indiana, 0-0, 460
20. Kansas State, 0-0, 438
21. Texas A&M, 0-0, 392
21. Iowa State, 0-0, 392
23. BYU, 0-0, 287
24. Texas Tech, 0-0, 261
25. Boise State, 0-0, 246

