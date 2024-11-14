What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week 11
It is easy to mask flaws and weaknesses when continuously avoiding losses. This year's Miami team had been dubbed the 'Cardiac Canes' earlier this season after they had found a way out of every defecit or tight spot they had been in through nine games this season.
That all changed on Saturday.
On a day where it seemed that everything was going wrong for the Canes, losing time of possession by nearly ten minutes, allowing 270 yards on the ground and nine-of-14 on third down, Ward still had an opportunity to drive down and win the game down just five with under two minutes to go.
In what could have been his signature 'Heisman' moment, Ward possibly had his biggest blunder and again it was another glimpse at maybe his biggest flaw - ball security in the pocket.
Miami took their first loss of the season at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, and the real hit was to the public perception of the Canes as a whole. Their playoff security blanket regardless of outcome in the conference championship is out of the question given theirnumber-nine ranking on Tuesday night.
Although he did not pull through in the end, Ward still had his usual prolific statistical outing. He went 25-of-39 for 348 yards and three touchdowns aside from the fumble at the end.
Ward was really the only reason Miami had a chance to win the game at the two-minute warning, each of his three touchdown passes showed why there will be an NFL team that selects him in the top ten.
This reflects the sentiment from draft pundits this week, as his stock still seems unimpeded even with the loss.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today): 5th (QB2)
Daniel Flick (Sports Illustrated): 4th (QB2)
Kyle Crabbs (The 33rd Team): 2nd (QB1)
This does not necessarily come as a surprise, but it affirms the consensus sentiment that beyond anything else, Ward is the sole factor that has Miami in position to compete for a national title.
Now, the battle appears to be somewhat uphill given the weakness of their strength of schedule and the conference as a whole, but they still control their own destiny without a doubt. Even though they sit as third in the conference as of today, if they win their final two games, they are ensured a spot in the ACC title game.
That game in Charlotte is set up to be for the sole playoff birth among the ACC field, with the winner also being awarded a top four seed and first round bye.
After their bye this upcoming week, the Canes will be back home to host the 4-and-5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons before they are on the road against the 6-and-3 Syracuse Orange to close the season.
Although Heisman seems like somewhat of a long shot after the loss, Ward's play did not warrant any hit to his draft stock. The conversation between him and Shedeur Sanders for who the top quarterback in the draft is remains a toss up, and after the 185-yard, four touchdown rushing performance from Alabama's Jalen Milroe in Death Valley, there could more names in the fold for the top spot.
With about a month until the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, everything is still on the table for Ward and the Canes, and his NFL Draft stock remains as high as ever aside from last weekend's loss.