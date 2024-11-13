2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
As playoff odds dwindle, mock draft season is quickly approaching for several teams around the NFL.
The college football regular season has only three weeks left, while the NFL calendar is now past the midway point. Thus, teams’ strengths and weaknesses are apparent, and the draft class is starting to come together.
Still, there’s over five months until the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 in Green Bay, and the predraft process will offer several chances for players to alter their stock and teams to improve their roster.
But for now, as bowl season nears, here’s Sports Illustrated’s latest predictions.
Note: The draft order is based on current records.
Mock Draft 1.0 | Mock Draft 2.0
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2–8)
Biggest needs: OT, OG, DB
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Jaguars appear destined for organizational change, be it head coach Doug Pederson or general manager Trent Baalke. Regardless of who makes this pick, Hunter fits. He’s an elite two-way talent with the athleticism, ball skills, hands and instincts to impact NFL games at both receiver and cornerback. This season, he's recorded 69 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns while making 21 tackles and two interceptions. If Jacksonville has a new regime, Hunter is a strong way to start.
2. New York Giants (2–8)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Giants are averaging only 15.6 points per game and rank bottom 10 in both total and passing offense. Daniel Jones, New York’s $160 million quarterback, entered this season with hopes of proving he’s a capable long-term answer. He’s not. Enter Sanders, a tough, accurate passer who’s able to make throws from multiple platforms. He’s completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns this season—all three numbers rank in the top six nationally.
3. Tennessee Titans (2–7)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, Edge
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Tennessee has a significant dilemma at quarterback, where second-year pro Will Levis and veteran backup Mason Rudolph have produced the second-worst passing attack at 169 yards per game. The Titans could draft a new signal-caller here, but perhaps they lean the veteran route after their apparent whiff on Levis. No matter who’s under center, Campbell offers immediate help to a shaky offensive line. He’s a steady pass protector who hasn’t allowed a sack since Nov. 5, 2022.
4. Cleveland Browns (2–7)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
With or without Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s offense has struggled. It ranks second-worst in the NFL, averaging 274 yards per game, and Watson’s future with the Browns appears firmly up in the air. Ward, who started his college career at Incarnate Word before going to Washington State and, ultimately, Miami, leads college football in both passing yards (3,494) and touchdowns (32) while hitting 66.8% of his passes. He’s an accurate, strong-armed passer who utilizes a variety of arm angles and has exciting upside.
5. Las Vegas Raiders (2–7)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Raiders have the league’s worst rushing offense, mustering only 76.9 yards per game on the ground. Milroe is one of the most gifted athletes in all of college football, regardless of position. He pairs explosive athleticism with a 6'2", 225-pound build, a difficult combination for opposing defenses. He’s amassed 565 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and he’s made strides as a passer. This year, he has completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns. Milroe’s ceiling is tantalizing—he just needs the right environment.
6. New England Patriots (3–7)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Last in the NFL in total offense at 271 yards per game, the Patriots need playmakers for 2024 No. 2 pick Drake Maye. Offensive line is a valid solution, as New England has allowed 32 sacks, third-most in the league, but McMillan is too good to bypass. Gifted with tremendous size at 6'5", 212 pounds, McMillan is a quarterback-friendly target with strong ball skills and production. He’s second in the FBS with 1,066 receiving yards this season.
7. New Orleans Saints (3–7)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, Edge
The pick: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
One of five teams tied for 18th in sacks with 22, the Saints’ pass rush is far from the vaunted unit that finished in the top 10 in the category from 2017 to ’22. Carter has experience rushing the passer and playing off-ball linebacker, and his instincts and athleticism give him a chance to do both at the next level. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, the 6'3", 252-pounder has eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss this season.
8. New York Jets (3–7)
Biggest needs: DL, CB, Edge
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
With a secondary facing questions beyond this season, New York opts to add perhaps the draft’s best pure cover corner. The 6'2", 202-pound Johnson has tremendous ball skills and instincts, and he’s made two pick-sixes this season. Johnson is smooth on the outside and should provide an instant boost to whatever secondary he joins.
9. Carolina Panthers (3–7)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
The pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Panthers have won back-to-back games, moving them out of the range for the draft’s premier quarterbacks. Pearce is a quality consolation prize. An explosive edge rusher with diverse skills, Pearce has turned the corner lately after a slow start. He’s second in Division I with 34 hurries and third with 43 pressures across nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. Standing 6'5", 243 pounds, Pearce has tallied 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss this season.
10. Miami Dolphins (3–6)
Biggest needs: OL, DT, CB
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Among the bottom teams in the NFL in sacks, Miami’s interior defensive line needs life. Graham provides it. The 6'3", 320-pounder is powerful and technically sound, and he can win with both quickness and power as a pass rusher. He has only 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, but the former high school wrestler has the tools and tape to be a disruptive player in the NFL.
11. Dallas Cowboys (3–6)
Biggest needs: DL, RB, WR
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Cowboys are severely flawed, from an evident need for curtains at AT&T Stadium to their actual roster. Jeanty may not block out the sun, but he’d help fix the league’s second-worst rushing offense. Dallas has only three rushing touchdowns as a team. For context, Jeanty has scored at least three rushing touchdowns in five games this season alone. The nation’s leading rusher by over 400 yards, Jeanty has carried 224 times for 1,734 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry and owns a nation-best 23 scores on the ground.
12. Indianapolis Colts (4–6)
Biggest needs: CB, S, DL
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Colts’ secondary has been a concern since training camp, and Indianapolis is home to the NFL's sixth-worst pass defense, giving up 238 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks complete 68.9% of their attempts, fourth highest in the league. Starks makes plays from a variety of alignments and is impactful against both the run and the pass. Starks, a five-star recruit turned three-year standout, has the ball skills, athleticism and versatility to change the complexion of the Colts’ defense.
13. Cincinnati Bengals (4–6)
Biggest needs: OL, DT, CB
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
In need of an upgrade on their interior defensive line, the Bengals turn to Grant—a 6'3", 339-pounder who’s expected to turn heads with his athletic testing at the NFL combine. Grant hasn’t yet turned traits into production, as he has only 5.5 sacks for his career, but his combination of instincts and explosiveness create an enticing projection. Grant has recorded two sacks, five tackles for loss and 18 hurries in his first season of extended action on Michigan’s defensive front.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–6)
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Buccaneers rank No. 31 in pass defense. Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury after six games, but he’s fundamentally sound with proven ball skills. He had six interceptions as a freshman in 2022 and three in ’23. Prior to his injury this season, Morrison allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets.
15. Seattle Seahawks (4–5)
Biggest needs: OT, LB, Edge
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Charles Cross has been stellar for Seattle at left tackle, so Banks will give the Seahawks one of the NFL’s best bookends. A three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns, Banks earned second-team All-American honors in 2023. He’s a quality pass protector who’s quick enough to handle speed rushers and strong enough to take on power rushers. Banks has room to grow as a run blocker, but he’s allowed only one sack and three hits this season.
16. Los Angeles Rams (4–4)
Biggest needs: LB, OT, TE
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is under contract through 2025, but he’s still working his way back from a torn ACL and MCL sustained in the playoffs last season. Loveland is a strong longterm replacement for the 30-year-old Higbee while offering immediate help to Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles’s aerial attack. The 6'5", 245-pounder has the athleticism to stretch teams vertically over the middle, and he’s produced well—53 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns—in an otherwise lackluster Wolverine offense.
17. Chicago Bears (4–5)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, DL
The pick: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Bears have allowed the second-most sacks in the league with 38 and are No. 24 in rushing, averaging 108 yards per game on the ground. To help quarterback Caleb Williams realize the lofty expectations that come with being drafted No. 1, Chicago needs to address its offensive line. Booker, who brings experience at left tackle and both guard spots, has allowed zero sacks, two quarterback hits and six pressures through nine games this year.
18. San Francisco 49ers (5–4)
Biggest needs: CB, C, OT
The pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
San Francisco’s arrow is pointing up, but it still has questions at right tackle, where Colton McKivitz has provided inconsistent play. The 6'6", 330-pounder has started at left tackle for the Golden Gophers each of the past three years, though he has experience on the right side. He has the athleticism and power to be an effective move blocker in 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s zone offense, and his productivity in pass protection—only one sack and one quarterback hit allowed this season—creates a well-rounded profile.
19. Denver Broncos (5–5)
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, TE
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has offered encouraging flashes for Denver this season, but he still needs more weapons. The 5'11", 208-pounder is dangerous with the ball and gives Nix an explosive big-play threat. A fluid mover with route nuance and five-star pedigree, Burden has 45 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine rushes for 115 yards and two scores this season.
20. Houston Texans (6–4)
Biggest needs: DL, LB, iOL
The pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Despite carrying extensive experience at left and right tackle, Savaiinaea will move to guard at the next level. Houston’s offensive line has allowed 35 sacks this season, third most in the NFL, and has serious concerns on the interior. Savaiinaea, who stands 6'5", 330 pounds, has given up two sacks and nine hurries this season. Strong, instinctual and laterally quick, Savaiinaea projects as a quality pass protector with the ability to move defenders in the run game.
21. Atlanta Falcons (6–4)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, S
The pick: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Falcons are the only team with single-digit sacks, recording only nine in 10 games. They’ve had four games with zero sacks. Scourton has produced in multiple stops at the top of college football. He led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 at Purdue, and he’s logged five sacks and 13 tackles for loss this season at Texas A&M. The 6'4", 285-pounder is a strong, big-bodied edge defender with a high motor and even higher ceiling.
22. Arizona Cardinals (6–4)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, CB
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
After a slow start, Arizona’s pass rush has 13 sacks over its past four games, though general manager Monti Ossenfort still felt the need to acquire help at the deadline, trading with the Broncos for Baron Browning. Arizona has drafted well and compiled an encouraging nucleus of talent. Williams, who’s explosive, athletic and powerful, has plenty of upside in his 6'5", 265-pound frame to become a central piece to the Cardinals’ pass rush moving forward.
23. Los Angeles Chargers (6–3)
Biggest needs: TE, iOL, WR
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Chargers have long been pegged to tight ends, and Warren is perhaps the draft’s best. He’s enjoyed a breakthrough senior season, catching 59 passes for 681 yards and four touchdowns. His 6'6", 257-pound frame resembles that of an old-school tight end, but he has new-age traits. He has alignment versatility with experience playing anywhere from inline to wide receiver. Warren is productive after the catch and could form a quick rapport with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
24. Green Bay Packers (6–3)
Biggest needs: CB, LB, Edge
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Perhaps no player fits Green Bay’s defensive needs more than Walker. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley historically prefers lighter bodies than he currently has on the end of the line of scrimmage, and Green Bay has room to upgrade at off-ball linebacker. Walker is an explosive mover with sideline-to-sideline range and the bend and explosion to threaten offensive tackles as a pass rusher. He’s logged 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 18 pressures this season. For the Packers, drafting Walker is essentially a two-for-the-price-of-one deal.
25. Washington Commanders (7–3)
Biggest needs: LG, CB, DL
The pick: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Washington is allowing 143 rushing yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL. At 6'6", 345 pounds, Walker is a space eater inside. Stout against the run with some pass-rush traits, Walker led Kentucky with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023. The Detroit native’s production has taken a step backward this year, as he’s totaled only 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, but he’d be a positive addition to Washington’s front.
26. Baltimore Ravens (7–3)
Biggest needs: OG, WR, CB
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Despite ranking No. 4 with 31 sacks, the Ravens have the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 294 yards per game—30 yards more than the next closest team. Revel sustained a torn ACL in practice before Week 4, prematurely ending a season that already included two interceptions. But at 6'3", 193 pounds, he combines length and athleticism with ball skills and turnover production. Injury aside, Revel has top-20 potential.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers (7–2)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, QB
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
George Pickens has 40 receptions this season. No other Steeler receiver has more than 16. Pittsburgh was tied to wideouts on the trade market, but any attempts proved unsuccessful until they finally broke through with Mike Williams. The 6'1", 205-pound Egbuka is in the midst of a strong senior season, catching 47 passes for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. While not at the heights of his 1,100-yard season in 2022, Egbuka’s resurgence has him firmly in the first-round conversation.
28. Minnesota Vikings (7–2)
Biggest needs: CB, DL, WR
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the mastermind behind a complex, schematically fun unit punching above its weight. Minnesota is expected to pursue upgrades in its secondary, and Amos, an Alabama transfer, offers exactly that. At 6'1", 188 pounds, Amos has 32-inch arms and explosive transitional quickness. His length correlates to ball production, as he has three interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Rebels this season.
29. Philadelphia Eagles (7–2)
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR
The pick: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
Philadelphia’s defense is strong in a variety of categories, but the Eagles need help on the end of their defensive line. Brandon Graham is 36 years old, and the pieces around him haven’t produced consistently. Jackson, a 6'5", 280-pounder, earned All-SEC recognition in 2023 after leading Arkansas with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Through nine games this season, he’s recorded seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Jackson gives Philadelphia new—and bigger—life.
30. Buffalo Bills (8–2)
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DL
The pick: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Bills have a well-constructed roster, affording them flexibility at this spot. Buffalo allows 4.9 yards per carry, third-most in the NFL, and has lacked consistency from its interior pass rush. Nolen, a five-star recruit in 2022, started his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss in the spring. Nolen, who measures 6'3", 305 pounds, is explosive and disruptive. In his first season with the Rebels, he has four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 22 hurries.
31. Detroit Lions (8–1)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, S
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Do you think Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes would like adding a Detroit native who’s one of college football’s best pressure players? One must think so. The Lions’ defense is No. 27 in yards allowed per rush at 4.8 yards and No. 28 in passing yards allowed per game at 244.2 yards. Harmon can play both defensive tackle and end, and he’s fourth in the nation with 30 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. Quick and powerful, Harmon’s homecoming makes sense for Detroit.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (9–0)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, DE
The pick: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
The NFL’s only undefeated team, the Chiefs aren’t without flaws—they rank No. 26 league-wide with 19 sacks. Tuimoloau hasn’t missed a game during his four years at Ohio State, and the 6'5", 269-pounder is a physical edge-setter with some pass-rush ability. He’s a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a second-team All-American selection in 2023. Tuimoloau’s career may start in more of an early downs role, but he should evolve into a consistent pass rusher who wins with power.