What to Know About Miami's Latest NFL Quarterback Prospect Carson Beck

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has been flying up draft boards since the start of the combine as one of the more intriguing prospects this class has to offer, but what more is there to know about the former Georgia Bulldog turned Hurricane?

To start with, Beck has all the tools and stats most NFL executives look for in their rookie quarterbacks. He's started over 30 games at the collegiate level and has played in large-scale atmospheres throughout his career.

Speaking of his career, Beck has thrown for more than 11k yards across those starts, maintained a better-than-2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio throughout, and posted a 156.6 quarterback rating over his collegiate career. All of those numbers act as music to any NFL exec's ears, but it isn't the only reason Beck is expected by some experts to land with a team sooner than later.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Beck stands tall with the prototypical NFL quarterback build. In a league where many teams are looking to go smaller, Beck is a throwback to the pocket-passers of a few years ago. Granted, he hasn't shown the touch yet that some of his predecessors have, but his arm talent is still capable enough to make the throws needed to win games.

If Beck were to be the next quarterback off the board, he would be in familiar company. He and the Hurricanes squared off against No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship game, and he became familiar with Ty Simpson and the Alabama Crimson Tide during his time in the SEC. Simpson was a surprise pick by the Rams, but Mendoza was predicted as the No. 1 overall pick from the start.

Beck lit up scoreboards during his first year as a starter at UGA before inconsistencies within the offense plagued his second-year campaign. Now, after a year at Miami, Beck has rebuilt his image into one that NFL scouts and GMs seem split on.

Last year at Miami, Beck essentially mirrored the initial season at Georgia that put him at the forefront of last year's quarterback class. He threw for over 3,800 yards and exactly 30 touchdowns on a 72.4% completion rate. Now, Beck is looking to take that same level of efficiency and experience to the NFL.

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