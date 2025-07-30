Where Did Media Predict Miami To Land In Preseason Poll?
ACC Media Days was an eventful time for everyone in Charlotte, including the Miami Hurricanes. The Canes were represented by head coach Mario Cristobal, new quarterback Carson Beck, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, linebacker Wesley Bissanthe, and edge rusher Ahkeem Mesidor.
The halls of Charlotte were also filled with other promising teams in the ACC that are looking to make a statement for themselves this season. The Clemson Tigers are a dark horse for the National Championship and are looking to repeat as winners of the ACC Championship game.
The Media Preseason Poll has now been released, and the Canes are sitting near the top as many expect them to be at the start of the season.
1. Clemson
2. Miami
3. SMU
4. Georiga Tech
5. Louisville
6. Duke
7. Florida State
8. North Carolina
9. Pitt
10. NC State
11. Virginiga Tech
12. Syracuse
13. Boston College
14. Virginia
15.Cal
16. Wake Forest
17. Stanford
Last season, the Canes finished third in the conference after losing the last few games of the regular season to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. It is the reason they did not make the College Football Playoff and ACC Championship game, gifting the Tigers the chance to return to the mountain top. This season, the Canes look to change that, and many in the media agree as well.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.