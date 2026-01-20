Where Does Miami Football Rank in the Final AP Top 25 Poll

The clock has struck zero on the 2025 college football season, and the final AP Poll is out, grading the top teams in the country.

It came down to the final game, and the Miami Hurricanes fell short, earning the No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25.

As the dust settles from the classic National Championship Game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 2 Miami, one team had to lose. Miami tops the ACC with teams in the top 25. Following them is at the very bottom with No. 16 Virginia as the lone other conference team to make the jump.

Now the Hurricanes will regroup and focus on the 2026 season approaching. A few more pieces should fall in place for the Canes as they expect to be right back in the mix next year.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal on the Journey to this Point...

CRISTOBAL: They had the guts, the faith, and the trust to look at a place that was a complete mess and say, "I'm going to be the person. I'm going to be a man of action. And I'm going to make things real and I'm going to make the University of Miami a prominent program once again. And we're going to win. And we're going to win big. And we're going to change the culture.” And that's not easy. A lot of people look at that [and] they shy away from it. These guys are legitimate like big-time, big-time human beings. Going to be awesome fathers and husbands and leaders of the community way beyond football. And I think everybody associated with the University of Miami and really even if you're a college football fan, you got to be fans of these guys because these guys, they represent the way it's supposed to be done.

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Indiana, 66, 16-0, 1650

2. Miami (FL), 13-3, 1584

3. Ole Miss, 13-2, 1492

4. Oregon, 13-2, 1429

5. Ohio State, 12-2, 1378

6. Georgia, 12-2, 1364

7. Texas Tech, 12-2, 1232

8. Texas A&M, 11-2, 1157

9. Alabama, 11-4, 1065

10. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1049

11. BYU, 12-2, 961

12. Texas, 10-3, 952

13. Oklahoma, 10-3, 941

14. Utah, 11-2, 812

15. Vanderbilt, 10-3, 623

16. Virginia, 11-3, 603

17. Iowa, 9-4, 430

18. Tulane, 11-3, 404

19. James Madison, 12-2, 399

20. Southern California, 9-4, 378

21. Michigan, 9-4, 276

22. Houston, 10-3, 270

23. Navy, 11-2, 227

24. North Texas, 12-2, 191

25. TCU, 9-4, 125

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

