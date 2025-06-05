Where Does Miami Ranks in ESPN’s FPI Latest 2025 College Football Rankings?
The hate for the Miami Hurricanes continues to grow, and that only means the team is getting better. ESPN is adding on to that, as the latest computer-generated FPI rankings have been released and the Hurricanes are in a group of elite teams entering the 2025 season.
For those unfamiliar with ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), it is a system that evaluates team strength and projects future performance using data such as returning players, past results, recruiting rankings, and coaching experience. Adding in the potential offensive, defensive, and special team abilities alongside FBS opponents, it is a combination of everything stat-related coming into the season.
In the latest rankings, the Hurricanes sit as the No. 9 team in the country and the highest-rated ACC team. The addition of key players on offense and defense has also helped the Hurricanes improve this ranking. The last ranking had the Hurricanes as the No. 12 team.
The Canes are returning the best offensive line in the country. They already have a prolific offensive run game they will rely on this season, plus they have brought in one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
No matter what you feel about Carson Beck, at minimum, he is a top ten quarterback in the league. In college football, that is all you need to be a contender in this day and age. The issue last season for the Hurricanes was matching a generational offense with a generationally bad defense.
The Hurricanes made numerous moves to fix that as well. The team still needs to play live games to see if it was fixed. Moreover, under the new defensive coordinator, Corey Hetherman, the team looks to be free and ready to attack.
This season looks to be one of the best under the Miami Hurricanes banner. If everything goes to plan, the Hurricanes will be in the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.