Key Miami Target Tristen Keys Signs NIL Deal With Adidas

The Miami Hurricanes are full steam ahead with the recruiting of five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys as he signs a new deal with Adidas, the official apparel and footwear provider for Miami Athletics.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the field against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Five-Star LSU commit Tristen Keys has made a few interesting moves over the last few weeks. After his official visit with the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend, he has not inked a new NIL deal with the official apparel and footwear provider for Miami Athletics, Adidas.

For those that don't know, LSU is a Nike school, so some benefits from flipping schools could be an interesting case for the talented receiver out of Hattiesburg, MS. This could also be smoke for the No. 5 player in the country.

Look at another college sport and program, for example. Duke is also a Nike school, and the projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg was signed to New Balance while committed to the Blue Devils. Flagg still wore the school's official apparel and footwear provider even with the deal. Then again, this is Flagg we are talking about. Keys is a talented player, but Flagg was the No. 1 pick in this draft class since his freshman year of high school. Those exceptions could have been made because of the future investment.

However, the Hurricanes have made a massive impression on the talented receiver, and the Adidas deal could aid in his possible flipping of schools. He will still have visits with other schools, but don't be shocked if he possibly makes a few changes before national signing day.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

