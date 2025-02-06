Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
The 2025 national rankings for college coaches are here and Miami's Mario Crisotbal's ranking is higher than some would expect.
On3's rankings for the top coaches in the NCAA have been released and some of the rankings are predictable — Georiga's Kirby Smart being ranked No. 1 — with other shocking ones. The Miami Hurricanes head coach ranks No. 11 and the second-highest in the ACC (Dabey Swinney No. 6).
For some the perfect coach is a master of the Xs and Os and a leader of men. Some have one trait and others have another. Cristobal is a better leader of men and a recruiter than an Xs and Os coach. That is why he has coordinators in discussions with other highly looked-at offers around the country.
For the Third Consecutive Year, the Miami Hurricanes Ranks A Top The ACC In Recruiting
Ari Wasserman of On3 elaborate more on how he views Cristobal and the future of the Hurricanes.
"Say what you want about Oregon, but he left the Ducks much better than he found them," Wasserman wrote. "And now at Miami, the Hurricanes have gotten incrementally better year over year during his leadership. There is no question Cristobal knows how to attract talent — Miami was loaded a year ago — but his in-game decision-making has been called into question."
That is the only knock on Cristobal is his big-game decision-making. Twice against Georgia Tech in the past two years, and against Syracuse to end this season, it happened again. Luckily, there is still a positive with Cristobal being in a program as he is known as a rebuilder.
"Though it’s hard to imagine Miami is better next year than it was this past year, the Hurricanes have great offensive and defensive fronts, addressed needs in the secondary, and brought in Carson Beck to try to get them over the hump." Wasserman wrote. "Cristobal’s presence has been a net positive at the places he’s coached."
