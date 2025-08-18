Where Does No. 10 Miami Rank in the Latest ESPN FPI Rankings?
No. 10 Miami is not being favored in the latest ESPN FPI rankings ahead of the 2025 season. It has an SEC bias, but the only way to change the narrative is for the ACC to come and perform against some of these top teams in the country this year.
The Canes have plenty of chances to do that. The Miami Hurricanes currently rank as the No. 17 team in the country per ESPN's FPI. They are the second-highest team in the ACC, only behind Clemson at No. 16.
Ahead of them are nine SEC teams, five Big 10 teams, and Notre Dame representing the independents. The Hurricanes will play two of those teams ahead of them, Florida and the Fighting Irish, but still, the Canes are being disrespected ahead of the season.
Here's the explanation of what FPI is, courtesy of ESPN:
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes...
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections...
Each team’s FPI rating is composed of a predicted offensive, defensive and special teams component. These ratings represent the number of points each unit is expected to contribute to the team's net scoring margin on a neutral field against an average FBS opponent.
In the preseason, these components are made up entirely of data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, past performance, recruiting rankings and coaching tenure (more on the preseason component below). That information allows FPI to make predictions (and make determinations on the strength of a team’s opponents) beginning in Week 1, and then it declines in weight as the season progresses. It is important to note that prior seasons’ information never completely disappears, because it has been proved to help with prediction accuracy even at the end of a season. Vegas similarly includes priors when setting its lines."
