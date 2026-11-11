Where Miami Dropped In the CFP Rankings After Losing At Notre Dame

After losing to Notre Dame 31-24, the only question for the Miami Hurricanes is where they would rank compared to the rest of the country's top ten teams.

The Hurricanes dropping outside the top 10 would be disastrous, but also, with how the committee has treated some teams this season, anything is possible.

Lucky for the Canes, they remain inside the top ten and still have two ways to make the College Football Playoff this season. They can win the ACC and have a chance to get into the Championship Game with a win over Duke and some other losses around the country, or by winning out and being one of the top teams in the country, even if they lose in a potential rematch against Wake Forest.

The Hurricanes and Wake Forest are the only ACC teams still ranked in the top 25, even if the Canes are taking on a 7-2 Blue Devil team that just won against NC State 41-3.

The state of the ACC is in shambles, even with the 24-team playoff coming next year. The more teams the conference has, the better, and that is what head coach Mario Cristobal has dialed it up to.

Over the next three weeks, it's playoff football for Miami while they wait for key injured pieces to return to help their National Championship push.

Rank Team Record 1. Georgia 8-1 2. Utah 9-0 3. Alabama 7-2 4. UCLA 9-0 5. Notre Dame 8-1 6. Texas 7-2 7. Miami 8-1 8. Tennessee 7-2 9. Indiana 8-1 10. BYU 7-2 11. Kentucky 7-2 12. Texas Tech 8-1 13. Wake Forest 8-1 14. Houston 7-2 15. Iowa 7-2 16. Oregon 6-3 17. South Carolina 6-3 18. USC 7-2 19. Ole Miss 6-3 20. Ohio State 6-3 21. LSU 6-3 22. Missouri 6-3 23. Arizona 7-2 24. Boise State 8-1 25. Oklamha State 6-3

Next Game: Duke at No. 5 Miami

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.

Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.

Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have allowed only five points in their last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.

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