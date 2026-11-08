College Football Playoff Outlook: Where Miami Stands After Loss to No. 11 Notre Dame

The clock has struck midnight, and the Miami Hurricanes have their first loss of the season. Regardless of whether it was a no-catch touchdown or the lack of a first-quarter offense from the Hurricanes, there are a lot of positives to take from this game.

Without Malachi Toney, Miami had chances to take control of this electric outing against Notre Dame, but in the end, they failed to make it happen.

Now, with a loss to the No. 11-ranked team in the country, Miami's playoff chances have shifted from being the No. 1 team in the country after the first rankings.

Movement Yes, But How Far Down?

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) is tackled by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to the Irish with two times to tie the game and a "controversial call" won't change much in the rankings, outside of Moving UM down and Notre Dame up.

However, all around those two teams, the top team was chaos. No. 3 Utah outlasted No. 9 BYU in the Holy War.

No. 2 Georgia looks like the best team in he country, dragging No. 10 Ole Miss at home, while No. 5 Alabama crushed No. 14 LSU on the road. No. 6 Kentucky lost to No. 13 Tennessee, and the only remaining teams, along with the Utes, are UCLA, which remains undefeated, and Indiana, which was on a bye. No. 7 Texas beat No. 18 Missouri on the road as well.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Notre Dame

Miami

??? is my best guess



Wildcard is UCLA. Miami should be ranked 6-8, at least. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 8, 2026

At worst, Miami will be ranked as the No. 8 team in the country. At best, they could be ranked No. 6. However, given how the first rankings went, don't be surprised if Miami pops outside the top 10. It could be another crazy week ahead.

Now, all attention turns to Duke, which could be a ranked matchup for the Canes after the rankings are revealed.

"All, with myself and also acknowledge what we always say just because we're pissed off doesn't mean we're gonna come out next week and play good football," Cristobal said after the Notre Dame loss. "We play against an excellent team we're playing great football last several weeks. and now we're back in a conference play, right?

"So we're in playoff football, the bottom line, the entire conference is going to believe. There eight teams are alive for a spot. And every single week matters, and everybody's banged up, and we got to get our best from everybody. We played all our games on the road tonight. I think we're the only team in the country to do that, so we got to get back, we got to get to work right away because this game on Saturday's at noon."

Even with attention on Duke, Wake Forest is another team to keep an eye on creeping up the rankings. It scored 77 on Merrimack with a backup quarterback. Things in the ACC just got interesting, and all signs point to a great finish to the regular season.

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