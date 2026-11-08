When is the Soonest Miami's Superstar Receiver Can Return?

The Miami Hurricanes have hope at the end of the season if they reach the ACC Championship Game and/or the College Football Playoff.

Its superstar receiver, Malachi Toney, is set to miss only four to six weeks of action, giving him enough time to return for the Canes if things find a way to get out of hand.

First, the Hurricanes must battle No. 11 Notre Dame in a CFP elimination game in South Bend without him.

Moreover, the test after this game is still getting harder. The Hurricanes face some of the best teams in the ACC over the next several weeks and have to adjust their offense to a beat that hasn't been seen much this season.

That drum count starts with the run game and other Heisman hopeful Darian Mensah.

However, in the first half against the Fighting Irish, it was clear that the Canes didn't have the juice offensively. Toney is missed, and he is needed badly against the first real defense they have seen all season.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Micah Gilbert (14) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Cam Pruitt (4) during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from ESPN, Pete Thamel, Toney can return for the ACC Championship game at the earliest. Miami is going to have to hold out against a red-hot Duke and, after Virginia Tech and Boston College.

For the best, all of those games are at home.

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No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame Game Information

Who: No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.. ET

Where: South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Series History: Notre Dame leads the series 17-9-1

Last meeting: Last season, both teams met in the season opener that ultimately helped the Hurricanes earn a College Football Playoff bid over the Fighting Irish. It was a defensive masterclass against one of the country's best quarterbacks, while Miami's offense scored on a final option.

Last time out, Miami: outlasted North Carolina in a scary road game where the defense struggled to make plays until they needed to. Offensively, Miami scored on six of its seven drives.

Last time out, the Fighting Irish: Notre Dame struggled in the first half against the power of Navy's run game, but in the second half they took control and played a clean game. CJ Carr remains a bright spot, with great offensive weapons week after week.

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