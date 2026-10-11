Where Miami Football Ranks in Polls Exiting Bye Week

A relaxing and impactful bye week for the Miami Hurricanes as teams collapsed while they learned from others' mistakes.

The Hurricanes jump in the rankings of both the AP and USA Coaches polls, ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Ahead of them sit No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 1 Georgia.

The game against the Fighting Irish will continue to grow and could be for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

“They are only going to get healthier”😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/t6QettLLXl — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 10, 2026

Moreover, the ACC adds more teams to the stable. SMU remains ranked after a bye week, while Wake Forest adds wins, bringing them inside the top 25. Miami has a current ranked win and could get more over the next few weeks.

Also, Miami joins Ole Miss(57), Notre Dame (63), Ohio State (103), Alabama (302), and the Bulldogs (155) with one of the longest streaks inside the top 25 at 41 weeks.

The Hurricanes are one of the scariest teams in the country. They are battling injuries but are getting healthier as the season goes on. Furthermore, the ACC continues to look better as the year goes on. Miami could be in the running for a rematch against the Demon Deacons in the ACC Championship game in a few weeks.

There is plenty of season still left, and anything can happen in that time. Now the Hurricanes turn their attention to their most hated rival, Florida State. The Noles are coming off a deflating loss to Louisville Friday night.

Exictement has returned to Coral Gables, and how good the Canes are playing, it is expected to be a party at Hard Rock on and off the field.

AP Poll — Week 6

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Georgia 6-0 60 2. Notre Dame 6-0 3 3. Miami 5-0 1 4. Ohio State 5-1 9 5. Indiana 6-0 1 6. Alabama 5-1 0 7. Texas 5-1 0 8. BYU 5-0 0 9. Ole Miss 4-1 0 10. Texas Tech 5-0 0 11. Utah 5-0 0 12. UCLA 5-0 0 13. Missouri 4-1 0 14. Tennessee 4-1 0 15. Kentucky 4-1 0 16. Mississippi State 4-1 0 17. Iowa 4-1 0 18. Oklahoma State 4-1 0 19. USC 5-1 0 20. Houston 4-1 0 21. Wake Forest 4-1 0 22. LSU 4-2 0 23. Boise State 4-1 0 24. SMU 4-1 0 25. Northwestern 5-1 0

Schools Dropped Out: Oregon, Florida, Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 92, Oregon 86, Arizona 82, Nebraska 65, Oklahoma 44, James Madison 29, Florida 9, Duke 5, New Mexico 3, Oregon State 1

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Georgia 6-0 60 2. Notre Dame 6-0 3 3. Miami 5-0 1 4. Ohio State 5-1 9 5. Indiana 6-0 1 6. Texas 5-1 0 7. Alabama 5-1 0 8. BYU 5-0 0 9. Texas Tech 4-1 0 10. Ole Miss 5-0 0 11. Utah 5-0 0 12. UCLA 6-0 0 13. Missouri 4-1 0 14. Tennessee 4-1 0 15. Iowa 5-1 0 16. Iowa 4-1 0 17. Kentucky 4-1 0 18. Houston 4-1 0 19. Mississippi State 5-1 0 20. Oklahoma State 4-1 0 21. LSU 3-1 0 22. SMU 4-1 0 23. Wake Forest 4-1 0 24. Boise State 4-1 0 25. Oregon 3-2 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 15 Florida (4-2); No. 23 Duke (4-1); No. 24 Pittsburgh (5-1)

Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern (4-1) 107; Arizona (5-1) 92; Nebraska (5-1) 74; Oklahoma (3-2) 50; Wisconsin (4-1) 39; Duke (4-1) 35; James Madison (6-0) 33; Florida (4-2) 32; Pittsburgh (5-1) 25; New Mexico (4-1) 16; Texas-San Antonio (5-1) 10; Baylor (4-1) 9; Memphis (5-1) 6; Oregon State (4-2) 2; North Carolina (3-2) 1.

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