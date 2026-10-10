Why No. 4 Miami is the Scariest Team in the Country

The bye week offers time for others around the country to play and see what they are really made of, with no attention on the Miami Hurricanes.

Even if Nick Saban has his eyes set on the Hurricanes, the rest of the AP Top 25 continues to fade in and out, exposing those who are real and those who are fake. Granted, those rankings won't matter in a few weeks when the College Football Playoff Rankings come out for a real set of rankings instead of voters forgetting teams exist.

Moreover, only a few teams look real outside of UM. This makes Miami one of the scariest teams in the country because they look this good, even though they are one of the most injured teams in the country.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs the ball down field during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive linemen have dropped. The Hurricanes' secondary has safeties playing corner because they are so depleted. Miami has lost key offensive weapons. Malachi Toney is hurt but playing through his pain, as is Mark Fletcher Jr.

This is what makes Miami so scary. They are doing all of this in the most injury-plagued season during the Mario Cristobal era. If and when they get healthy, they're only going to improve.

The Hurricanes have the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense in the country. Defensively, the Hurricanes are only allowing 9.8 points per game, while they are putting up over 500 yards a game on offense. This is without them fully gelling on the offensive line yet, and the defensive line as a collective performing at the level that they had last season.

They will have a Heisman finalist in Toney or Darian Mensah, even if Jeremiah Smith is running away with the award. They will have the ACC offensive and defensive player of the year at the end of the season, and as the ACC continues to improve, Miami will also have a chance to add better teams to its resume.

Of course, the only game most people care about on the schedule is the Notre Dame matchup. The Fighting Irish defense is ranked No. 1 and gets better week after week. That is the real game of the year, even if everyone else tries to deny it.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Defensive lineman Ahmad Moten (99) celebrates after a tackle against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also includes Mario Cristobal overcoming the midseason lulls that have haunted them over the past two seasons. If Miami can avoid that, even with a possible Notre Dame loss, they will be a lock for the College Football Playoff.

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