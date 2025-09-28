Where Miami Landed In Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 After Bye Week
The Miami Hurricanes spent their bye week working but also relaxing. A lot can change in the college football world and over night, the Hurricanes dropped in the polls, but still remain in the top five of the AP Top 25, and the USA Today's Coaches Poll.
The Hurricanes are still at the top of the ACC sitting at No. 3 but the rest of the league is starting to look great. Florida State (3-1) get's knocked out of the top ten with a loss to a suprising Virginia (4-1)team who enters the top 25.
Georgia Tech (5-0) continues to find ways to win games and remain undefeated. Everyone in the conference has started their confrence schedule, however this upcoming week will be the first conference game for the Canes all season.
AP Top 25 Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (46), 4-0, 1626
2. Oregon (16), 5-0, 1589
3. Miami (FL) (4), 4-0, 1529
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1354
5. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1313
6. Texas A&M 4-0, 1308
7. Penn State, 3-1, 1179
8. Indiana, 5-0, 1156
9. Texas, 3-1, 1071
10. Alabama, 3-1, 1057
11. Texas Tech, 4-0, 967
12. Georgia, 3-1, 965
13. LSU, 4-1, 838
14. Iowa State, 5-0, 830
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 697
16. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 640
17. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 549
18. Florida State, 3-1, 535
19. Missouri, 5-0, 528
20. Michigan, 3-1, 422
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 333
22. Illinois, 4-1, 271
23. BYU, 4-0, 191
24. Virginia, 4-1, 125
25. Arizona State, 4-1, 107
Others receiving votes:
South Florida 53, Utah 52, Mississippi St. 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, Southern Cal 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (58), 4-0, 1617
2. Oregon (6), 5-0, 1559
3. Miami (1), 4-0, 1484
4. Ole Miss, 5-0, 1319
5. Texas A&M, 4-0, 1223
6. Penn State, 3-1, 1192
7. Texas, 3-1, 1165
8. Oklahoma, 4-0, 1123
9. Indiana, 5-0, 1059
10. Georgia, 3-1, 1006
11. Alabama, 3-1, 975
12. Iowa State, 5-0, 919
13. LSU, 4-1, 918
14. Texas Tech, 4-0, 856
15. Tennessee, 4-1, 728
16. Georgia Tech, 5-0, 604
17. Vanderbilt, 5-0, 502
18. Missouri, 5-0, 498
19. Florida State, 3-1, 483
20. Michigan, 3-1, 453
21. Notre Dame, 2-2, 316
22. Illinois, 4-1, 287
23. BYU, 4-0, 221
24. Arizona State, 4-1, 136
25. Utah, 4-1, 104
Schools dropped out: No. 22 USC; No. 25 TCU
Others receiving votes: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Navy 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1
