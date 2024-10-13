All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks After Its Bye Week

The Hurricanes keep their position in the top 10 of this week's polls.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The University of Miami stays in the same position after an impactful week in the polls for all of college football. The Hurricanes remain the No. 6 team in the country in the coaches and Associated Press polls.

The Hurricanes will be on the road to face Louisville this week in an important game for rankings and the ACC standings. No. 21 SMU walked and put on a show against the Cardinals. Miami needs to do the same and likely more for them to prove that they belong at the top of the conference and as one of the top teams in the country.

Here are how the polls played this week:

US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes.

  1. Texas, 6-0, 1373, 53
  2. Oregon, 6-0, 1322, 2
  3. Penn State, 6-0, 1220
  4. Georgia, 5-1, 1189
  5. Ohio State, 5-1, 1141
  6. Miami, 6-0, 1105
  7. Alabama, 5-1, 1010
  8. LSU, 5-1, 914
  9. Clemson, 5-1, 904
  10. Tennessee, 5-1, 891
  11. Notre Dame, 5-1, 838
  12. Iowa State, 6-0, 823
  13. BYU, 6-0, 686
  14. Texas A&M, 5-1, 636
  15. Ole Miss, 5-2, 524
  16. Missouri, 5-1, 521
  17. Kansas State, 5-1, 472
  18. Indiana, 6-0, 462
  19. Boise State, 5-1, 373
  20. Pitt, 6-0, 340
  21. Illinois, 5-1, 231
  22. Michigan, 4-2, 223
  23. SMU, 5-1, 183
  24. Army, 6-0, 104
  25. Nebraska, 5-1, 90

Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2

AP Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (56)
  2. Oregon (6)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pitt
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68; Nebraska 62; Arizona State 39; Oklahoma 36; Washington State 32; Iowa 29; Texas Tech 18; Syracuse 13; Arkansas 13; Utah 7; Louisville 6; USC 5; Liberty 2; UNLV 1.

