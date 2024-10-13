Where Miami Ranks After Its Bye Week
The University of Miami stays in the same position after an impactful week in the polls for all of college football. The Hurricanes remain the No. 6 team in the country in the coaches and Associated Press polls.
The Hurricanes will be on the road to face Louisville this week in an important game for rankings and the ACC standings. No. 21 SMU walked and put on a show against the Cardinals. Miami needs to do the same and likely more for them to prove that they belong at the top of the conference and as one of the top teams in the country.
Here are how the polls played this week:
US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes.
- Texas, 6-0, 1373, 53
- Oregon, 6-0, 1322, 2
- Penn State, 6-0, 1220
- Georgia, 5-1, 1189
- Ohio State, 5-1, 1141
- Miami, 6-0, 1105
- Alabama, 5-1, 1010
- LSU, 5-1, 914
- Clemson, 5-1, 904
- Tennessee, 5-1, 891
- Notre Dame, 5-1, 838
- Iowa State, 6-0, 823
- BYU, 6-0, 686
- Texas A&M, 5-1, 636
- Ole Miss, 5-2, 524
- Missouri, 5-1, 521
- Kansas State, 5-1, 472
- Indiana, 6-0, 462
- Boise State, 5-1, 373
- Pitt, 6-0, 340
- Illinois, 5-1, 231
- Michigan, 4-2, 223
- SMU, 5-1, 183
- Army, 6-0, 104
- Nebraska, 5-1, 90
Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2
AP Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (56)
- Oregon (6)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pitt
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68; Nebraska 62; Arizona State 39; Oklahoma 36; Washington State 32; Iowa 29; Texas Tech 18; Syracuse 13; Arkansas 13; Utah 7; Louisville 6; USC 5; Liberty 2; UNLV 1.