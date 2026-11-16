Where Miami Ranks Before the Third Week of the CFP Rankings After Duke Win
In this story:
Where else can the Miami Hurricanes go but up after another week in the polls? Not only have the Hurricanes almost made it to the ACC Championship Game, but they have a chance to do it with ESPN College GameDay in town.
Moreover, after a good Duke victory, the ACC is starting to shape up into one of the best conferences in the country, with two power-hungry teams near the top. Miami enters this week's Top 25 as the nation's No. 5 team.
After the game, Mario Cristobal was happy with the progress, but understood there’s more in the tank for a team that has a higher ceiling.
"Really proud of our players, our coaching staff," Crisotbal said after the win. "Really just got back to work right in the locker room. Last week, last Saturday, just kind of made a decision to get back to work. We have what we have. We're going to have some injuries, and we just got to find a way to get it done, and thought that after the first two drives that our offense really got going.
"I think we scored about seven successive drives after that, and found a lot of success on defense, a couple explosive plays from them. Hats off to Duke, really good football team, well coached, tough. You know, their running back is a really, really special player, but all really, really good. Again, conference win. Conference football is playoff football. We always say it.”
AP Top 25 Poll
- Georgia (58)
- Utah (11)
- Notre Dame (1)
- UCLA
- Miami (3)
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Texas Tech
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Houston
- USC
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Ohio State
- Arizona
- New Mexico
- LSU
- SMU
Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2
Coaches Poll
- Georgia (58)
- Utah (11)
- Notre Dame (1)
- UCLA
- Indiana (3)
- Miami
- Alabama
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- Iowa
- Oregon
- Boise State
- Mississippi
- Ohio State
- Kentucky
- USC
- Arizona
- Houston
- Louisville
- LSU
- Duke
- Florida
Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico.
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5