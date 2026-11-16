Skip to main content
All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks Before the Third Week of the CFP Rankings After Duke Win

The AP and USA Today Coaches Top 25 have returned for another week, with the Canes in the top 10 in both.
Justice Sandle|
Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) breaks a tackle against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Sampson Onuoha (93) and cornerback Kyon Loud (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) breaks a tackle against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Sampson Onuoha (93) and cornerback Kyon Loud (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Where else can the Miami Hurricanes go but up after another week in the polls? Not only have the Hurricanes almost made it to the ACC Championship Game, but they have a chance to do it with ESPN College GameDay in town.

Moreover, after a good Duke victory, the ACC is starting to shape up into one of the best conferences in the country, with two power-hungry teams near the top. Miami enters this week's Top 25 as the nation's No. 5 team.

After the game, Mario Cristobal was happy with the progress, but understood there’s more in the tank for a team that has a higher ceiling.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Duke Blue Devils du
Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really proud of our players, our coaching staff," Crisotbal said after the win. "Really just got back to work right in the locker room. Last week, last Saturday, just kind of made a decision to get back to work. We have what we have. We're going to have some injuries, and we just got to find a way to get it done, and thought that after the first two drives that our offense really got going.

"I think we scored about seven successive drives after that, and found a lot of success on defense, a couple explosive plays from them. Hats off to Duke, really good football team, well coached, tough. You know, their running back is a really, really special player, but all really, really good. Again, conference win. Conference football is playoff football. We always say it.”

AP Top 25 Poll

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

  1. Georgia (58)
  2. Utah (11)
  3. Notre Dame (1)
  4. UCLA
  5. Miami (3)
  6. Indiana
  7. Alabama
  8. Texas
  9. Tennessee
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wake Forest
  12. BYU
  13. Kentucky
  14. Houston
  15. USC
  16. Iowa
  17. Boise State
  18. Oregon
  19. Ole Miss
  20. South Carolina
  21. Ohio State
  22. Arizona
  23. New Mexico
  24. LSU
  25. SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (58)
  2. Utah (11)
  3. Notre Dame (1)
  4. UCLA
  5. Indiana (3)
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. Texas
  9. Tennessee
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Texas Tech
  12. BYU
  13. Iowa
  14. Oregon
  15. Boise State
  16. Mississippi
  17. Ohio State
  18. Kentucky
  19. USC
  20. Arizona
  21. Houston
  22. Louisville
  23. LSU
  24. Duke
  25. Florida

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico.

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Share on XFollow Justice_News5
Home/Football