Where Miami Ranks Before the Third Week of the CFP Rankings After Duke Win

Where else can the Miami Hurricanes go but up after another week in the polls? Not only have the Hurricanes almost made it to the ACC Championship Game, but they have a chance to do it with ESPN College GameDay in town.

Moreover, after a good Duke victory, the ACC is starting to shape up into one of the best conferences in the country, with two power-hungry teams near the top. Miami enters this week's Top 25 as the nation's No. 5 team.

After the game, Mario Cristobal was happy with the progress, but understood there’s more in the tank for a team that has a higher ceiling.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Really proud of our players, our coaching staff," Crisotbal said after the win. "Really just got back to work right in the locker room. Last week, last Saturday, just kind of made a decision to get back to work. We have what we have. We're going to have some injuries, and we just got to find a way to get it done, and thought that after the first two drives that our offense really got going.

"I think we scored about seven successive drives after that, and found a lot of success on defense, a couple explosive plays from them. Hats off to Duke, really good football team, well coached, tough. You know, their running back is a really, really special player, but all really, really good. Again, conference win. Conference football is playoff football. We always say it.”

AP Top 25 Poll

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia (58) Utah (11) Notre Dame (1) UCLA Miami (3) Indiana Alabama Texas Tennessee Texas Tech Wake Forest BYU Kentucky Houston USC Iowa Boise State Oregon Ole Miss South Carolina Ohio State Arizona New Mexico LSU SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 50, Duke 49, Oklahoma State 21, Liberty 14, Louisville 10, North Texas 2

Coaches Poll

Georgia (58) Utah (11) Notre Dame (1) UCLA Indiana (3) Miami Alabama Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech BYU Iowa Oregon Boise State Mississippi Ohio State Kentucky USC Arizona Houston Louisville LSU Duke Florida

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico.

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.

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