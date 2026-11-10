A Potential Return to Miami's Offensive Line Could Save This Season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The best version of Miami's offensive line was seen before the bye week against Clemson. The run game was clicking, and Darian Mensah wasn't getting pressured as much.

Against Notre Dame, it was one of the worst offensive line performances in over three years under Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

Mensah was pressured over 31 times, and each time he had to step back, he had to create on the fly. It worked and nearly got the Hurricanes back into the game, but Miami's last drive saw Mensah get sacked, killing any chance of a one-minute drive.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Canes after Monday's coaches press conference.

Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli was graded a 17.3 for his pass blocking against Notre Dame on @PFF_College



That ranks as the 20th-worst grade among offensive linemen in Week 10 for pass blocking pic.twitter.com/o7ULWeBYHN — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 9, 2026

"I would say [OL Max Buchanan] has a chance at returning more towards the last game of the year, and if we earn the right to go beyond that, then possibly... but that's the timeline for him," Cristobal said.

During his five games before his injury that required surgery, the sophomore was one of the best run-blocking guards the Hurricanes have. Think back to the closing moments of the Clemson game were Miami's offense ran nine plays all nine-runs beating the Tigers into submission. He was on the field, helping that push.

Miami's rushing attack has been subpar since. Now, with his timeline projecting him to be back against Boston College, it is the perfect time for him to get back into the fold, if he is healthy, and make a push into the College Football Playoff.

Mario Cristobal on Injuries:



OL Max Buchanan's timeline is to be back by the last game of the season



Posyer is fine, even if he didn't return in the game against Notre Dame — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 9, 2026

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His pass protection needs to be better coming back, but a healthy rotation of players can always make up for that issue.

However, one of the bigger questions about Miami's offensive line is "where is Jackson Cantwell?"

The five-star recruit has only seen a few snaps on the field this season. He is the Hurricanes' next star lineman with much hype around him. However, Cristobal has shown, through the players he has on the field, that Cantwell isn't for this spot, but he is still progressing toward a starting spot next season.

"[Cantwell] is progressing," Cristobal said. "He's going to be a really, really good football player."

Furthermore, the offensive line knows that they have to step up in the meantime. They face one of the best defenses in the ACC, Duke, and they are practicing to get better.

"So, we're always trying to get better," right tackle Matthew McCoy said. "We'll have good games, we'll have bad games, but every day in practice, we're trying to get better. So, um, you know, like even if we pass the ball a thousand times, we've got to protect. So, we just have to keep getting better in our communication in every aspect."

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