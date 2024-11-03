Where Miami Ranks Entering Week 11
The Miami Hurricanes steadily moved up in the ranks and are now No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll as many still doubt the abilities of this team.
Is the secondary questionable, yes. That just gives Heisman front-runner Cam Ward an added stipulation to perform at a high level. He and the rest of the offense have done that as they are the best offense in the country and have put up 50 points on four opponents this season. This is the first time in program history that this has happened and new records continue to break after another.
They proved that with another comeback victory against a strong Duke team 53-31.
How does the 36-3 run in the second half shake up the rankings for the Hurricanes? They are still a top-five team in both polls and continue to be better every week:
AP Poll
- Oregon (62), 9-0, 1550
- Georgia, 7-1, 1449
- Ohio State, 7-1, 1442
- Miami-FL, 9-0, 1348
- Texas, 7-1, 1310
- Penn State, 7-1, 1158
- Tennessee, 7-1, 1150
- Indiana, 9-0, 1123
- BYU, 8-0, 1084
- Notre Dame, 7-1, 1066
- Alabama, 6-2, 867
- Boise State, 7-1, 853
- SMU, 8-1, 752
- LSU, 6-2, 707
- Texas A&M, 7-2, 662
- Ole Miss, 7-2, 653
- Iowa State, 7-1, 592
- Army, 8-0, 468
- Clemson, 6-2, 447
- Washington State, 7-1, 351
- Colorado, 6-2, 234
- Kansas State, 7-2, 227
- Pittsburgh, 7-1, 203
- Vanderbilt, 6-3, 130
- Louisville, 6-3, 115
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (53), 9-0, 1349
- Georgia (1), 7-1, 1267
- Ohio State, 7-1, 1245
- Miami-FL, 9-0, 1194
- Texas, 7-1, 1138
- Tennessee, 7-1, 1039
- Penn State, 7-1, 982
- Notre Dame, 7-1, 961
- BYU, 8-0, 918
- Indiana, 9-0, 916
- Alabama, 6-2, 772
- Ole Miss, 7-2, 657
- LSU, 6-2, 653
- Boise State, 7-1, 615
- SMU, 8-1, 603
- Texas A&M, 7-2, 518
- Clemson, 6-2, 513
- Iowa State, 7-1, 511
- Army, 8-0, 404
- Washington State, 7-1, 284
- Kansas State, 7-2, 201
- Missouri, 6-2, 192
- Pittsburgh, 7-1, 178
- Colorado, 6-2, 124
- Vanderbilt, 6-3, 85
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis
Others Receiving Votes
Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;