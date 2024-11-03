All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks Entering Week 11

The Hurricanes are one of five teams remaining that are undefeated and are pushing the envelope as one of the teams in the country.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes steadily moved up in the ranks and are now No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll as many still doubt the abilities of this team.

Is the secondary questionable, yes. That just gives Heisman front-runner Cam Ward an added stipulation to perform at a high level. He and the rest of the offense have done that as they are the best offense in the country and have put up 50 points on four opponents this season. This is the first time in program history that this has happened and new records continue to break after another.

They proved that with another comeback victory against a strong Duke team 53-31.

How does the 36-3 run in the second half shake up the rankings for the Hurricanes? They are still a top-five team in both polls and continue to be better every week:

AP Poll

  1. Oregon (62), 9-0, 1550
  2. Georgia, 7-1, 1449
  3. Ohio State, 7-1, 1442
  4. Miami-FL, 9-0, 1348
  5. Texas, 7-1, 1310
  6. Penn State, 7-1, 1158
  7. Tennessee, 7-1, 1150
  8. Indiana, 9-0, 1123
  9. BYU, 8-0, 1084
  10. Notre Dame, 7-1, 1066
  11. Alabama, 6-2, 867
  12. Boise State, 7-1, 853
  13. SMU, 8-1, 752
  14. LSU, 6-2, 707
  15. Texas A&M, 7-2, 662
  16. Ole Miss, 7-2, 653
  17. Iowa State, 7-1, 592
  18. Army, 8-0, 468
  19. Clemson, 6-2, 447
  20. Washington State, 7-1, 351
  21. Colorado, 6-2, 234
  22. Kansas State, 7-2, 227
  23. Pittsburgh, 7-1, 203
  24. Vanderbilt, 6-3, 130
  25. Louisville, 6-3, 115

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (53), 9-0, 1349
  2. Georgia (1), 7-1, 1267
  3. Ohio State, 7-1, 1245
  4. Miami-FL, 9-0, 1194
  5. Texas, 7-1, 1138
  6. Tennessee, 7-1, 1039
  7. Penn State, 7-1, 982
  8. Notre Dame, 7-1, 961
  9. BYU, 8-0, 918
  10. Indiana, 9-0, 916
  11. Alabama, 6-2, 772
  12. Ole Miss, 7-2, 657
  13. LSU, 6-2, 653
  14. Boise State, 7-1, 615
  15. SMU, 8-1, 603
  16. Texas A&M, 7-2, 518
  17. Clemson, 6-2, 513
  18. Iowa State, 7-1, 511
  19. Army, 8-0, 404
  20. Washington State, 7-1, 284
  21. Kansas State, 7-2, 201
  22. Missouri, 6-2, 192
  23. Pittsburgh, 7-1, 178
  24. Colorado, 6-2, 124
  25. Vanderbilt, 6-3, 85

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis

Others Receiving Votes

Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football