How to Watch Miami Basketball Face Off Against UL Monroe

The Miami Hurricanes are consistently improving, but they are dealing with injuries. It has been nearly a week since their last game as the Canes prepare for UL Monore.

This will be another game that tests the depth of the Hurricanes and the current starters who are playing heavy minutes against quad-four-level teams. However, the Hurricanes are still looking to find ways to get comfortable on the offensive side of the ball.

The Hurricanes are looking to have at least 10 players ready to go against the Warhawks, while also leaning into their youth.

Miami Player to Watch: Timo Malovec

Dec 2, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Koren Johnson (3) drives to the basket as Miami Hurricanes forward Timo Malovec (88) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The European freshman is starting to find his footing on the team with so many players injured. He is getting more time, and now he is beginning to catch his stride as a shooter. He is one of the team's best shooters, and if they want to go far, he will have to be one of the best consistent players on the floor.

Head Coach Jai Lucas on Malovec:

Yeah, absolutely. I mean, the difference right now with the way the team has built usually Timo plays a shooter position. Like, if we're completely healthy, he's kind of in his show and kind of plays that wing, and he's really good in pick-and-roll, really good on dribble handoffs. Now his role has changed because of Andy's. So now we're using it more as a four-man, where he's out there slipping out of ball screens, which kind of creates confusion because people guard him differently than they do everybody else. And so we have to use all his traits, you know what I mean? So right now, his trade that helps us the most is the shooting and creating confusion. But early in the year, when he would play and he didn't play much. And now he's earned and gathered some more minutes. He would play in the perimeter. clipment balls screens. He' come off through a handoff, Zoom actions. So it's just what the team needs and what his role is right now in this moment of the season, why he's playing that work.

UL-Monroe Player to Watch: MJ Russell

Russel is leading the Warhawks in scoring and in three-point shooting. He is shooting nearly 40 percent from the field even when the team is 3-7. He will try to lead his team to a potential upset against the Canes.

How to Watch: UL Monroe at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and UL Monroe Warharks

When: Noon ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN+/ESPN+

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: