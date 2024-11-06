Where Miami Ranks In The First College Football Playoff Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes Football team sits as the No. 4 ranked team and the current 3-seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings announced by ESPN.
The time is now for the College Football Playoff committee to place the team into the new 12-team playoff system. This could be another year dominated by the SEC or with a few new surprises from other conferences around the country.
With the new change, come new rules. Each of the conference champions from the Power-4 (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, and SEC) will be seeded between one through four regardless of record. Then at the five slot is the Group of 5 champion that is selected then the following seven teams will be based on resumes and records.
The Hurricanes sit No. 4 in the Associated Press Poll and in the USA Today Coaches Polls. They are one of the only five times left in the undefeated teams in the country sitting at 9-0,5-0 ACC with a clear pathway to the ACC Championships.
Top 25 Rankings
1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. Texas A&M
15. LSU
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Washington State
22. Louisville
23. Clemson
24. Missouri
25. Army
USA TODAY
. How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule