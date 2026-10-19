Why No. 1 Miami's Overtime Victory Over Florida State Proves This is a Different Program

Dating back to last season, the Miami Hurricanes would have lost a game just like this. A critical turnover from Darian Mensah, questionable play-calling, and Florida State taking advantage of a weakened secondary.

Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, and Syracuse come to mind. Miami beat themselves, and it nearly cost them the season, more often than not.

However, that didn't happen. It was one of the most gutsy performances over the past three regular seasons. Miami's record coming out of the bye week has been bad, but this is the moment that can change everything for Miami.

"A lot of resilience by our team," Mario Cristobal said during an appearance on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM on Monday morning. "We overcame a lot of self-inflicted stuff and kept playing. Overall it was a great win by the program and we are on to the next one."

"In games like this, you are never secure in winning and you are never out of not being able to win. You have to just keep playing until you have the momentum back. It has to be guys playing with maximum effort and we found a way to get the momentum and finish the game."

Now ranked the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since 2002, Cristobal knows where they are but also knows that anything can happen. The goal is to maintain and not fall into the lulls that have haunted them over the past two seasons.

"You saw the amount of top ten teams that lost," Cristobal said on the Joe Rose Show. "In college football, if you don't believe the other team has great players and if you aren't at your best, you can get your butt kicked, it is going to happen.

"We are at the top of what? Last I checked there has never been a trophy or parade for anybody halfway through the season."

Rankings have never really mattered to Miami or Cristobal, but they have a larger bullet on their back now. Moreover, the rest of Miami's schedule is against teams in the league that are .500 or better. Pitt might not have their quarterback, but there are still things to learn from their mistakes.

Miami also has a lot to clean up, after the sloppiest game of the year.

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