Why People Should Believe in Carson Beck
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With the recent reports coming out that Georgia wanted to keep the star quarterback and even Alabama was interested, why should people not believe in what Carson Beck can do now that he is in one of the best offensive systems in the country?
Head coach Mario Cristobal believes in him the same way that he believed in Cam Ward.
"There's some system carryover. And he is, he's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent. He's accurate, he can extend plays. He could also sit in the pocket. He runs well. He is really, he's a great human being, and he has demonstrated leadership qualities, and he's really hard on himself, and he wants to be great," Cristobal said.
Yes, Beck is coming off an injury but he is "ahead of schedule" per Cristobal, and will look to be throwing once the summer gets underway.
There is no question that with the performances on the field last season, Beck did regress compared to his first year starting. Also, consider that UGA led the country in dropped passes, and some of those were explosive plays that could have ended up in points. Beck still had a turnover issue this season throwing three interceptions in three different games but this was also with questionable protection.
The same issues that Ward had behind the line at Washington State quickly evaporated once he was behind the "Great Wall of Mirabal". The same can be said for Beck. Beck has a good arm, arguably more accurate than Ward, and is a floor general on the green.
Another great thing about this move is that Beck won't be relied upon to just throw the ball. Cristobal wants to run the ball this season. The talent in the backfield already speaks for itself but he also wanted to do it this season/ But when you have the potential No. 1 overall draft pick at quarterback, you tend to change a few things that work well for their star player.
Beck can work from under center, in shotgun, and other different variations of formations. His versatility is what is so attractive about his game. he has worked in a pro-level system with now Ravens offensive coordinator and former UGA OC Todd Monken.
People doubted Cam Ward and look what he was able to do. Carson Beck is being doubted the same way that Ward was. All that means is a Heisman-level season from Beck and a potential front-runner for the Award once December comes back around after the 2025 season.
This isn't the only goal. Beck is here to lead Miami to the promised land. The first step comes against Notre Dame (who are in the national championship) in the opening game of the season. Then it will be Charlotte in the ACC Championship game and a potential slot in the College Football Playoff.