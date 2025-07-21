Will Levis Out for the Season, Cam Ward's Path To Starting Doesn't Change
Cam Ward was always going to be the starter for the Tennessee Titans this season, but now with news of Will Levis being out for the year, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will have his starting spot solidified ahead of training camp.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Levis will be out for the year after undergoing surgery on his already injured shoulder.
"Titans QB Will Levis will be undergoing season-ending surgery on the right shoulder injury he sustained early last year before further aggravating it later in the season," Schefter wrote on X. "Levis has been unable to shake the discomfort, and his shoulder still is bothering him."
Even with the injury, this was not stopping Ward from taking over the franchise and making it his own. It was clear from the second they drafted him, he was going to be their starter. Unretiring Warren Moon's number was also another indication.
The only issue for the Titans is the lack of QB depth in the locker room. Ward is a tank and has stayed healthy for most of his college career.
Without Levis, many will question if Ward will still have that competitive edge without someone behind him pushing him each and everyday. Hurricanes fans and faithful know that Ward is one of the hardest-working players the program has ever seen and will give that same effort with the Titans as well.