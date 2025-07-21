All Hurricanes

Will Levis Out for the Season, Cam Ward's Path To Starting Doesn't Change

The Tennessee Titans will be without Will Levis this season, giving the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, the keys to the kingdom.

Justice Sandle

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads for the locker room after mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads for the locker room after mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cam Ward was always going to be the starter for the Tennessee Titans this season, but now with news of Will Levis being out for the year, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will have his starting spot solidified ahead of training camp.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Levis will be out for the year after undergoing surgery on his already injured shoulder.

"Titans QB Will Levis will be undergoing season-ending surgery on the right shoulder injury he sustained early last year before further aggravating it later in the season," Schefter wrote on X. "Levis has been unable to shake the discomfort, and his shoulder still is bothering him."

Even with the injury, this was not stopping Ward from taking over the franchise and making it his own. It was clear from the second they drafted him, he was going to be their starter. Unretiring Warren Moon's number was also another indication.

The only issue for the Titans is the lack of QB depth in the locker room. Ward is a tank and has stayed healthy for most of his college career.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Du
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Without Levis, many will question if Ward will still have that competitive edge without someone behind him pushing him each and everyday. Hurricanes fans and faithful know that Ward is one of the hardest-working players the program has ever seen and will give that same effort with the Titans as well.

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

